10 people arrested on various charges over weekend in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Springdale

• Iso Abadines, 33, of 17 Applegate Drive in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Abadines was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jeremy Plante, 52, of 604 Crestwood St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Plante was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• William Villanueva, 24, of 512 1/2 Kansas St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and engaging in continuing criminal enterprise. Villanueva was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Javier Castenada-Garcia, 27, of 2161 Presley Lane in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and engaging in continuing criminal enterprise. Castenada-Garcia was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Alexis Perez, 18, of 1503 Daline St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and engaging in continuing criminal enterprise. Perez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• James Underhile, 33, of 615 N. Gaskill St. in Huntsville, was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Underhile was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Michelle Bales, 32, of 615 N. Gaskill St. in Huntsville, was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Bales was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Kevin Russell, 48, of Route 2, Box 314 in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Russell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Odilio Mendoza, 44, of 607 Curtis St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Mendoza was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Anna-Marie Spence, 30, of 13680 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Spence was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.