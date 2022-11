Pea Ridge, circa 1945: The site of the state's largest Civil War battle had become a private tourist attraction, with the famous Elk Horn Tavern (in the background) rebuilt where it burned in 1863. Union and Confederate forces both occupied it during the 1862 battle in which hundreds died. In 1956, the site became Pea Ridge Military Park, and the tavern was restored to its antebellum appearance.

