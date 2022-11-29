Bronx guard has attention of Razorbacks

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman and his staff are known to aggressively recruit and newly offered 4-star junior prospect Elijah Moore will attest to that.

Moore, 6-4, 180 pounds, of Bronx Cardinal Hayes received a scholarship offer from Musselman on Friday, the same day assistant coach Anthony Ruta was courtside to see him play.

"All the coaches really have been talking to me, texting me and how they're ready to build a relationship," Moore said. "I'm really excited about Arkansas."

He has approximately 15 offers from schools like Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Connecticut, Syracuse, Seton Hall, St. John's and others.

Moore and Cardinal Hayes participated in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville, Texas, on Nov. 25-26 where Ruta caught them in action on Friday night against Dallas Pinkston and highly regarded junior guard Dink Pate, who's being targeted by Arkansas.

Moore scored 32 points while hitting eight three-pointers in an 85-51 victory.

"He liked my game and the way I was playing," Moore said of Ruta. "He wanted to see me in action, so he came and watched me play. All the coaches said they loved me so they offered me."

On3.com rates Moore a 4-star recruit, the No. 19 shooting guard and No. 67 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He said he hasn't discussed a visit to Fayetteville with the Razorbacks, but Moore said it's a good possibility.

"Now that the ball is rolling, so now I'm really focused on the season, but I know eventually I'm probably going to get out there," Moore said.

His teammate and consensus 5-star Ian Jackson is also a major target of the Hogs. Moore didn't discount visiting Fayetteville with Jackson.

"Now that Arkansas is interested in both of us it could be a possibility

In addition to talking to Musselman and Ruta, Moore has also communicated with assistant Gus Argenal, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. and assistant director of recruiting and scouting Blake Wetherington which isn't the norm.

"Usually it's like one, two," Moore said. "Three at the very most, but for Arkansas to have four or five coaches reaching out to me, that's really big time."

While his relationship with the Arkansas coaches is in the early stages, he's been able to study the Hogs.

"I've been watching a lot of film of them," Moore said. "Before I got the offer, they were sending games to watch and they've been playing really good basketball lately."

Moore broke down what he sees when he watches the Razorbacks on video.

"They play fast, they play together," Moore said. "When they play, they don't worry about any particular person. Whoever has the hot hand. They get the ball in transition They're moving it and scoring. They're not like slowing down. Most of the time teams can't keep up."

Moore, who has a 3.5 grade-point average, is considering studying communication or sports management in college.

"I just want to help people in any possible way," he said. "I want to make sure I'm able to give back. I want to make sure I'm able to help people and help teach younger people about life in general."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com