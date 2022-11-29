China accounts spam Twitter feeds

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter's reduced anti-propaganda team grappled Sunday with a flood of nuisance content in China that researchers said was aimed at reducing the flow of news about widespread protests against coronavirus restrictions.

Numerous Chinese-language accounts, some dormant for months or years, came to life early Sunday and started spamming the service with links to escort services and other adult offerings alongside city names.

The result: For hours, anyone searching for posts from those cities and using the Chinese names for the locations would see pages and pages of useless tweets instead of information about the escalating protests, including calls for Communist Party leaders to resign.

It is not the first time that suspected government-connected accounts have used the technique, according to a recently departed Twitter employee. But in the past, it was used to discredit a single account or a small group by naming them in the escort ads.

In mass layoffs and resignations, Twitter's overall staff has been slashed to roughly 2,000 from about 7,500, surviving employees estimated. Some groups, including those dealing with human rights issues, safety concerns and deceptive foreign-influence operations, have been reduced to a handful of people or no staff at all.

Sunday's campaign was "another exhibit where there are now even larger holes to fill," the ex-employee said. "All the China influence operations and analysts at Twitter all resigned."

The campaign was spotted by researchers at Stanford University and elsewhere. Stanford Internet Observatory Director Alex Stamos said his team is working to determine how widespread and effective it is.

A current Twitter employee told an outside researcher that the company was aware of the problem by midday and was working to resolve it. By late Sunday, news and images of the protests were showing up in searches for posts in cities where rallies were being held.

"Fifty percent porn, 50 percent protests," said one U.S. government contractor and China expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence issues. "Once I got 3 to 4 scrolls into the feed" to see posts from earlier in the day, it was "all porn."

EU 'VERY CONCERNED'

Twitter's main European Union privacy watchdog said it's "very concerned" about the ability of Elon Musk's social media giant to abide by EU laws after an exodus of staff and news last week that a senior executive in Dublin had to go to court to avoid losing her job.

Twitter's top data watchdog in the EU said it contacted the company Monday, seeking answers to a number of questions and assurances about its continued compliance with EU law.

"We are very concerned about what we're reading in the media," Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner at the authority, said by phone. "We have written to Twitter this morning again, seeking answers." He was referring to reports in RTE that Sinead McSweeney, Twitter's global vice president for public policy, was granted an injunction after telling an Irish court that she was treated as if she no longer worked for the company.

The Irish watchdog, the lead privacy authority for some of Silicon Valley's biggest tech firms in the EU because of their bases in Dublin, says it's been in almost daily contact with Twitter's Dublin office after the departure of staff in recent weeks sparked safeguarding fears.

Initial concerns after the departure of the firm's top privacy chief were addressed when Twitter appointed Dublin-based Renato Monteiro as its acting data protection officer.

But new concerns have emerged since Twitter may lack staff to ensure continued compliance with a raft of EU regulations, including the bloc's strict General Data Protection Regulation, which could in all cases lead to hefty fines in case of a breach. Twitter in recent days lost its remaining employees in its Brussels office, a key EU regulatory hub for any big tech company.

The concern about the lack of transparency from Twitter toward its staff and about who is still working in what role is key for the Irish watchdog, which needs to ensure that the company can continue to take decisions about the processing of EU user data in Dublin. Under EU rules, this is key for a company to retain Dublin as their main hub in the bloc.

An email sent to Twitter's press team wasn't responded to. McSweeney didn't immediately answer a message sent to her over LinkedIn.

Aside from privacy rules, big tech firms such as Twitter must comply with the E.U.'s new Digital Services Act, which follows concerns that social media have done too little to prevent the spread of objectionable or misleading content from destabilizing politics and society and harming the vulnerable.

If it doesn't comply, regulators can issue strongly worded demands and fines equivalent to as much as 6% of Twitter's annual revenue.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Menn of The Washington Post and Stephanie Bodoni of Bloomberg News (WPNS).