Defendant in federal drug trafficking case ordered held until trial

A recent investigation into gang activity and drug trafficking by the FBI's GETROCK Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration that resulted in the indictments of 80 people resulted in the detention of one more defendant to await trial and the arraignment of three others.

The investigation focused on drug trafficking and gang violence, with the FBI's GETROCK Task Force looking into two rival Pine Bluff gangs: Every Body Killas -- referred to as EBK -- and the Lodi Murder Mobb, which authorities said have been responsible for much of the violence that has plagued Central Arkansas. The DEA investigation found evidence that large quantities of methamphetamine and thousands of pressed fentanyl pills were being mailed into Arkansas from California for distribution in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Texas.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe ordered Edward House II, 27, of Little Rock, to be held for trial following a hearing that lasted over an hour. House has been charged with drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Also Monday, Volpe arraigned Lencoya Strain, 33, of Pine Bluff, on charges of drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Volpe appointed Sylvester Smith of North Little Rock to represent Strain. Jamal Daniels, 28, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was arraigned on charges of drug conspiracy and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Volpe appointed Joyce Eubanks of Pine Bluff to represent him.

D'eandreian "Fathead" Meadows, 22, of Pine Bluff, was scheduled to be arraigned on a superseding indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, receipt of a firearm while under felony information and possession of a machine gun, but his hearing was postponed due to a scheduling conflict with another court.