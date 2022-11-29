Election season winds down with start of early voting in runoff elections

Early voting starts today in runoff races in Benton and Washington counties.

The runoff elections are Dec. 6.

Benton County has eight contests, including Bella Vista mayor and three seats on the Bella Vista City Council.

The mayoral race is between Randy Murray and council member John D. Flynn. The Ward 1, Position 2 race is between Donna Hutchinson and Wendy Hughes. The Ward 2, Position 2 spot is between council member Larry Wilms and Wynn Peterson, and the Ward 3, Position 2 race features Julie A. Yandell and Craig Honchell.

In Rogers, the Ward 3, Position 1 City Council seat is up for grabs between council member W. Clay Kendall and Rachel Crawford.

In Springdale, incumbent Brian Powell and Alice Gachuzo-Colin are battling for the City Council Ward 3, Position 1 seat. Part of the Springdale ward lies in Benton County.

For Bentonville School Board, there are runoffs between Jeremy Farmer and Blanca Maldonado for the Zone 3 seat and between Tatum Aicklen and Letisha Hinds for the Zone 5 seat.

There will be two runoff elections in Washington County: the Springdale council race between Powell and Gachuzo-Colin and the Farmington mayoral race between incumbent Ernie Penn and Diane Bryant.

Both counties were in the 50% range for voter turnout in the Nov. 8 general election.

Benton County saw 91,522 votes cast, a turnout of 50.4%. The county has 181,382 registered voters.

In Washington County, 71,132 of the 142,610 registered voters cast a ballot -- a turnout of 49%.

Election officials expect a much lower turnout for the runoff elections.

Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator, expects an overall turnout of perhaps 20% of the eligible voters. She does expect more voters in the Bella Vista races compared to the others in the county.

Jennifer Price, executive director for the Washington County Election Commission, says it's hard to predict turnout in a runoff, but she doesn't expect more than 10% of the eligible voters to participate. Percentage-wise, turnout could be higher in Farmington because it is a mayoral contest, she said.



