High school basketball roundups

MONDAY'S BOYS roundups
ACORN 70, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 42 Isaac Tedder scored 25 points as Acorn (3-4) won its opener in the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Braylan Bohlman collected 15 points for the Tigers, who've won three games in a row. Drew Minnie, Brendan Uekman and Diego Hernandze all had nine points for Western Yell County (6-5).
BLYTHEVILLE 84, RIVERCREST 16 Tyree Jackson scored 14 points in a dominant outing for Blytheville (6-0). Rashaud Marshall and Jeremiah Wells each had 10 points, and both Travis Anderson and Makai Handy delivered 9 apiece for the Chickasaws.
DARDANELLE 53, VALLEY VIEW 34 Braden Turner had 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in a easy victory for Dardanelle (6-2) in the opening round of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Chase Jordan had 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals, and both Robert Millard and Rod Chaten ended with 9 points for the Sand Lizards. Oliver Barr's eight points led Valley View (0-2).
HOXIE 59, TRUMANN 50 Cooper Spradlin scored 21 points to pace a trio of players in double-digits for Hoxie (1-0) at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Jake Jones had 19 points, and Kyler Lenderman collected 11 for the Mustangs. Tristin Battles had 12 points to carry Trumann (0-4). Gaven Greenwell added eight points.
OZARK 59, MANSFIELD 36 Braeson Peters poured in a team-high 14 points to power Ozark (1-3) to its first victory of the year at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Eli Masingale put up 12 points, and Kyle Archer scored 11 points Hillbillies. Cole Kindle's 15 points led Mansfield (3-2), which had won its previous two games before the loss.
POCAHONTAS 68, MAYNARD 64 Kayden Mahan strolled away with 16 points as Pocahontas (1-0) survived at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Will Mason and Clay Liebhaber both had 12 points, and D.J. Coffey followed with 10 for the Redskins. Drew Beasley scored a game-high 32 points for Maynard (3-5), which saw its three-game winning streak stopped. Alex James had 19 points, and John Cline added 10 points.
RECTOR 81, ARMOREL 43 Cooper Rabjohn connected on nine three-pointers and corralled a game-high 29 points in a mercy-ruled decision for Rector (4-0). Kameron Jones chipped in with 27 points for the Cougars.
RIVERVIEW 75, BERGMAN 59 Tadrian Baker scored 20 points, pulled down 6 rebounds and handed out 5 assists to send Riverview (2-0) to a home win. Tristan Cunningham, Tucker Cunningham and Dakalan Williams all scored 13 points for the Raiders.
monday's GIRLS ROUNDUPS
ACORN 55, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 41 Kenzie Daniels hit seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points in a victory for Acorn (9-0) at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Chanity Hall ended with 11 points for the Lady Tigers. Mykaila Rodriguez tallied 14 points for Western Yell County (8-3), which had its four-game winning streak end.
BALD KNOB 64, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 55 Gabie Roberts rang up 26 points in a win for Bald Knob (4-0) at the White County Invitational in Bradford. McKenzie Massey amassed 16 points, and both Gabby Hancock and Taylor Moffett powered in 13 each for White County Central (8-4).
HOXIE 64, WALNUT RIDGE 37 Olivia Compton led the way with 19 points as Hoxie (2-1) followed up a 13-day lay-off with a rout at the Williams Baptist Tournament at Walnut Ridge. Cara Forrester provided 15 points, and Ellery Gillham came through with 11 points. Taylor Forrester put in 18 points, and Layla Nunally had 13 points for Walnut Ridge (1-1).
JONESBORO WESTSIDE 53, SLOAN-HENDRIX 38 Lanie Welch's 25 points sparked Westside (4-1) to a first-round victory at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Makayla Gosha had 20 points for Sloan-Hendrix (1-8), which has lost five games in a row.
LAVACA 51, CEDARVILLE 43 Katie May had 20 points to lift Lavaca (6-3) during its Golden Arrow Classic. Emerson Schaefer scored 13 points for the Lady Arrows, who advanced to Thursday's semifinals against Paris.
MANSFIELD 44, OZARK 41 Kynslee Ward's 15 points helped Mansfield (5-0) prevail at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Kaylee Ward supplied 13 points for the Lady Tigers. Lauren Bailie drilled five three-pointers and had 15 points while both Anna Woolsey and Briley Burns scored 11 points apiece for Ozark (0-4).
VALLEY VIEW 54, DARDANELLE 51, OT Anna Winkfield turned in 22 points as Valley View (3-0) held on in overtime in the first round of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Morghan Weaver scored 13 points for the Lady Blazers. Stevie Tanner's 20 points was tops for Dardanelle (6-3). Karlie Cursh totaled 13 points.
Monday's scores
Boys
Blytheville 84, Rivercrest 16
Calico Rock 60, Izard County 56
Crossett 78, Hermitage 39
Dermott 72, McGehee 58
Magazine 57, Oden 36
Marked Tree 74, KIPP Blytheville 7
Marmaduke 53, Riverside 51
Nettleton 82, Wynne 26
Rector 81, Armorel 43
Riverview 75, Bergman 59
Tournaments
Bearcat Classic
At Booneville
Acorn 70, Western Yell County 42
Ozark 59, Mansfield 36
CAC Classic
At Central Arkansas Christian
Central Ark. Christian 51,
Jacksonville Lighthouse 34
Carlisle Invitational
At Carlisle
Baptist Prep 62, Bismarck 23
Duel at the Dome
At West Fork
Ozark Catholic 60, Mountainburg 48
Prairie Grove 43, Cedarville 37
Fast Break Classic
At Quitman
Dardanelle 53, Valley View 34
FB&T Tournament
At Fordyce
Fordyce 59, Dollarway 57
Lake Village 52, Hampton 47
Golden Arrow Classic
At Lavaca
Subiaco Academy 61, Hackett 20
Lavaca 60, Thaden 22
Joe Mallett Classic
At Conway St. Joseph
Heber Springs 58, Conway St. Joseph 33
White County Invitational
At White County Central
Bald Knob 76, Augusta 42
Pangburn 72, Midland 44
Williams Baptist Tournament
At Walnut Ridge
Hoxie 59, Trumann 50
Pocahontas 68, Maynard 64
Girls
Eureka Springs 33, Ozark Catholic 26
Riverside 55, Marmaduke 37
Van Buren 37, Mena 34
Tournaments
Battle at the Cove
At Magnet Cove
Maumelle Charter 62, Ouachita 57
Bearcat Classic
At Booneville
Acorn 55, Western Yell County 41
Mansfield 44, Ozark 41
Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic
At Omaha
Green Forest 50, Lead Hill 49
Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament
At Benton Harmony Grove
Mount Vernon-Enola 72, Poyen 33
Bauxite 61, Woodlawn 24
CAC Classic
At Central Arkansas Christian
Harding Academy 56,
Lifeway Christian 39
Carlisle Invitational
At Carlisle
Baptist Prep 62, Rivercrest 42
Fast Break Classic
At Quitman
Valley View 54, Dardanelle 51
FB&T Tournament
At Fordyce
Fordyce 45, Dollarway 4
Golden Arrow Classic
At Lavaca
Lavaca 51, Cedarville 43
Paris 56, West Fork 38
Joe Mallett Classic
At Conway St. Joseph
England 82, LISA Academy North 23
Heber Springs 47, Conway St. Joseph 35
White County Invitational
At Bradford
Bald Knob 64, White County Central 55
Pangburn 51, Midland 21
Williams Baptist Tournament
At Walnut Ridge
Hoxie 64, Walnut Ridge 37
Jonesboro Westside 53,
Sloan-Hendrix 38