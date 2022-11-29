High school basketball roundups

MONDAY'S BOYS roundups

ACORN 70, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 42 Isaac Tedder scored 25 points as Acorn (3-4) won its opener in the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Braylan Bohlman collected 15 points for the Tigers, who've won three games in a row. Drew Minnie, Brendan Uekman and Diego Hernandze all had nine points for Western Yell County (6-5).

BLYTHEVILLE 84, RIVERCREST 16 Tyree Jackson scored 14 points in a dominant outing for Blytheville (6-0). Rashaud Marshall and Jeremiah Wells each had 10 points, and both Travis Anderson and Makai Handy delivered 9 apiece for the Chickasaws.

DARDANELLE 53, VALLEY VIEW 34 Braden Turner had 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in a easy victory for Dardanelle (6-2) in the opening round of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Chase Jordan had 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals, and both Robert Millard and Rod Chaten ended with 9 points for the Sand Lizards. Oliver Barr's eight points led Valley View (0-2).

HOXIE 59, TRUMANN 50 Cooper Spradlin scored 21 points to pace a trio of players in double-digits for Hoxie (1-0) at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Jake Jones had 19 points, and Kyler Lenderman collected 11 for the Mustangs. Tristin Battles had 12 points to carry Trumann (0-4). Gaven Greenwell added eight points.

OZARK 59, MANSFIELD 36 Braeson Peters poured in a team-high 14 points to power Ozark (1-3) to its first victory of the year at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Eli Masingale put up 12 points, and Kyle Archer scored 11 points Hillbillies. Cole Kindle's 15 points led Mansfield (3-2), which had won its previous two games before the loss.

POCAHONTAS 68, MAYNARD 64 Kayden Mahan strolled away with 16 points as Pocahontas (1-0) survived at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Will Mason and Clay Liebhaber both had 12 points, and D.J. Coffey followed with 10 for the Redskins. Drew Beasley scored a game-high 32 points for Maynard (3-5), which saw its three-game winning streak stopped. Alex James had 19 points, and John Cline added 10 points.

RECTOR 81, ARMOREL 43 Cooper Rabjohn connected on nine three-pointers and corralled a game-high 29 points in a mercy-ruled decision for Rector (4-0). Kameron Jones chipped in with 27 points for the Cougars.

RIVERVIEW 75, BERGMAN 59 Tadrian Baker scored 20 points, pulled down 6 rebounds and handed out 5 assists to send Riverview (2-0) to a home win. Tristan Cunningham, Tucker Cunningham and Dakalan Williams all scored 13 points for the Raiders.

monday's GIRLS ROUNDUPS

ACORN 55, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 41 Kenzie Daniels hit seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points in a victory for Acorn (9-0) at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Chanity Hall ended with 11 points for the Lady Tigers. Mykaila Rodriguez tallied 14 points for Western Yell County (8-3), which had its four-game winning streak end.

BALD KNOB 64, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 55 Gabie Roberts rang up 26 points in a win for Bald Knob (4-0) at the White County Invitational in Bradford. McKenzie Massey amassed 16 points, and both Gabby Hancock and Taylor Moffett powered in 13 each for White County Central (8-4).

HOXIE 64, WALNUT RIDGE 37 Olivia Compton led the way with 19 points as Hoxie (2-1) followed up a 13-day lay-off with a rout at the Williams Baptist Tournament at Walnut Ridge. Cara Forrester provided 15 points, and Ellery Gillham came through with 11 points. Taylor Forrester put in 18 points, and Layla Nunally had 13 points for Walnut Ridge (1-1).

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 53, SLOAN-HENDRIX 38 Lanie Welch's 25 points sparked Westside (4-1) to a first-round victory at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Makayla Gosha had 20 points for Sloan-Hendrix (1-8), which has lost five games in a row.

LAVACA 51, CEDARVILLE 43 Katie May had 20 points to lift Lavaca (6-3) during its Golden Arrow Classic. Emerson Schaefer scored 13 points for the Lady Arrows, who advanced to Thursday's semifinals against Paris.

MANSFIELD 44, OZARK 41 Kynslee Ward's 15 points helped Mansfield (5-0) prevail at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Kaylee Ward supplied 13 points for the Lady Tigers. Lauren Bailie drilled five three-pointers and had 15 points while both Anna Woolsey and Briley Burns scored 11 points apiece for Ozark (0-4).

VALLEY VIEW 54, DARDANELLE 51, OT Anna Winkfield turned in 22 points as Valley View (3-0) held on in overtime in the first round of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Morghan Weaver scored 13 points for the Lady Blazers. Stevie Tanner's 20 points was tops for Dardanelle (6-3). Karlie Cursh totaled 13 points.

Monday's scores

Boys

Calico Rock 60, Izard County 56

Crossett 78, Hermitage 39

Dermott 72, McGehee 58

Magazine 57, Oden 36

Marked Tree 74, KIPP Blytheville 7

Marmaduke 53, Riverside 51

Nettleton 82, Wynne 26

Tournaments

Bearcat Classic

At Booneville

CAC Classic

At Central Arkansas Christian

Central Ark. Christian 51,

Jacksonville Lighthouse 34

Carlisle Invitational

At Carlisle

Baptist Prep 62, Bismarck 23

Duel at the Dome

At West Fork

Ozark Catholic 60, Mountainburg 48

Prairie Grove 43, Cedarville 37

Fast Break Classic

At Quitman

FB&T Tournament

At Fordyce

Fordyce 59, Dollarway 57

Lake Village 52, Hampton 47

Golden Arrow Classic

At Lavaca

Subiaco Academy 61, Hackett 20

Lavaca 60, Thaden 22

Joe Mallett Classic

At Conway St. Joseph

Heber Springs 58, Conway St. Joseph 33

White County Invitational

At White County Central

Bald Knob 76, Augusta 42

Pangburn 72, Midland 44

Williams Baptist Tournament

At Walnut Ridge

Girls

Eureka Springs 33, Ozark Catholic 26

Riverside 55, Marmaduke 37

Van Buren 37, Mena 34

Tournaments

Battle at the Cove

At Magnet Cove

Maumelle Charter 62, Ouachita 57

Bearcat Classic

At Booneville

Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic

At Omaha

Green Forest 50, Lead Hill 49

Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament

At Benton Harmony Grove

Mount Vernon-Enola 72, Poyen 33

Bauxite 61, Woodlawn 24

CAC Classic

At Central Arkansas Christian

Harding Academy 56,

Lifeway Christian 39

Carlisle Invitational

At Carlisle

Baptist Prep 62, Rivercrest 42

Fast Break Classic

At Quitman

FB&T Tournament

At Fordyce

Fordyce 45, Dollarway 4

Golden Arrow Classic

At Lavaca

Paris 56, West Fork 38

Joe Mallett Classic

At Conway St. Joseph

England 82, LISA Academy North 23

Heber Springs 47, Conway St. Joseph 35

White County Invitational

At Bradford

Pangburn 51, Midland 21

Williams Baptist Tournament

At Walnut Ridge

