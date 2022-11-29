



Happy birthday (Nov. 29): You'll live a paradox. You'll have a good time because you don't expect to have a good time. Your attitude is what makes things beautiful for you. People plot to support and champion you. You will be raised up to greet what challenges the group.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The silliness of life will be apparent to you. You will feel that you are in your most natural state when you are playfully interacting with the inherently nonsensical aspects of daily life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even though you get an immediate feeling about your next move, you still take the time to think things through. Assumptions are the downfall of smooth operations. Ask questions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Things look different in the rearview mirror, which seems to give fickle favors. Some things look better back there and other things look worse. Just know that memory is a story we tell ourselves, and it doesn't always serve the facts.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Hunger is a powerful driver that can sharpen and power us to do things we wouldn't typically think to do under more satiated circumstances. You might be surprised at what you're hungry for today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll turn sadness into joy. It's not a pancake-flip move that happens all at once and then you're suddenly on the other side. This is the slow but sure cake bake. Give it time and all will rise, lighter and sweeter for the transformation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While it would be convenient to give everyone the same automatic responses, it's almost impossible for you to do this. You care too much. You see people as individuals, each with a unique need deserving of personal attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Oscar Wilde said that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught. Surely, it depends on the lesson, the teacher and the student. Today, you'll be keenly aware of how learning styles, like values, vary widely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Offense will be forgiven, injury pardoned, wrongs made right. You don't have to agree on things to make them better. Silence is the perfect expression for a multitude of messages today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make sure everyone has the same information. Let the doubters try and poke holes in the plan. The plan can only get stronger for having been put to the group mind. The best groups are as respectful as they are diverse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As you go about your duty, you leave room for life to take things in a different direction. Your spirit of openness changes the plot. There's no such thing as too many supporters. You'll pick them up everywhere you go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The lovely things are made better through the people who can see them and celebrate them. Nothing is inherently beautiful, rather it's made that way in the mind of a person who experiences it as beautiful. You are such a person.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The people who happen to be around you now are there for a reason. Some of them are attracted to the same things, or could be responding to the pull of your energy. You're all in it together.

LESSONS FROM A MERCURY OPPOSITION

The performance of affection is not affection. The same goes for every other emotion, the integrity of which will be easily read today. It is far better to be up front than to try and put on a good front. The Mercury opposition suggests that everyone can see past appearances, so you may as well focus on finding the best way to say the truth.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Released within days of her solar return, Anna Faris stars in the new comedy “The Estate” in which sisters try to win the affection and get into the will of a wealthy dying aunt. Faris is a spirited Sagittarius born when the moon was in Pisces, an ideal placement for artists in spite of, or perhaps because of, the intense empathy and sensitivity of the astrological aspect. Saturn in Leo promises fun lessons in the entertainment business.



