• Jeronimo Yanez, a former St. Anthony, Minn., officer who fatally shot a Black cafeteria worker during a traffic stop, must have his application for a substitute teaching license reconsidered and the state board must "focus exclusively on [his] conduct and his fitness to be a teacher, not fitness to be a police officer," an appeals court ruled.

• Jon-Erik Negron, who was appointed a boy's godfather after helping deliver the baby in 2017, was among a group of Suffolk County, N.Y., officers that recently delivered a baby boy at a mother's Shirley home.

• Lori Lightfoot, Democratic mayor of Chicago, accompanied by her wife and several supporters, filed petitions for a reelection bid to ensure "no part of our city is forgotten, that every part gets resources and gets dealt in to the prosperity of our city."

• Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, former president of Comoros, was sentenced to life in prison because he "abused his presidential prerogatives to allow the installation of a mafia-like system for the illegal sale of Comoros passports," the presiding judge said in an online video.

• Nicole Jackson, 27, of East Point, Ga., was charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and criminal attempt to commit murder after investigators say she killed one of her twin 4-year-old daughters and set fire to her apartment to conceal the death, burning the other twin.

• Charlaine Olmedo, a Los Angeles judge, replaced two jurors diagnosed with covid-19 with alternates and told the panel deliberating rape charges against actor Danny Masterson to start over.

• Dimone Fleming, 22, of New York City was charged with murder in the stabbings of her 11-month-old and 3-year-old sons, police announced in a news release.

• Cindy Mishcon, the sister of a woman killed along with her husband in 2016, said Austin Harrouff, 25, is "a cold-blooded murderer" before he was sentenced in an insanity plea deal to life in a secure mental health facility monitored by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

• Elon Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla, claimed on Twitter that Apple, one of the social network's top advertisers, threatened to block his platform from its App Store without explanation and reduced its advertising on Twitter.