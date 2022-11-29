Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 51, killed in Nevada County crash

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 1:53 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Nevada County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

John Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was reportedly traveling west in a 2014 Nissan Altima on U.S. 278 when the vehicle went off the south side of the highway and into a ditch. 

According to the report, the front of the vehicle collided with a tree, then went north onto the highway and overturned on its top around 4:20 p.m.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT