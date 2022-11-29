Man, 51, killed in Nevada County crash

A man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Nevada County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

John Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was reportedly traveling west in a 2014 Nissan Altima on U.S. 278 when the vehicle went off the south side of the highway and into a ditch.

According to the report, the front of the vehicle collided with a tree, then went north onto the highway and overturned on its top around 4:20 p.m.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.