100 years ago

Nov. 29, 1922

HUNTSVILLE -- One of the biggest fox chases ever staged in this county was held Saturday night, when over 100 hounds, the greater number trained fox hounds, were turned loose in the Keefer mountains west of Huntsville. There was said to have been 75 men and boys out with the dogs. The hounds started the chase after a veteran red fox early in the night and the chase lasted until early dawn. The fox was not captured and some of the best hounds were run down and utterly exhausted.

50 years ago

Nov. 29, 1972

JONESBORO -- A committee appointed by the Craighead County Quorum Court recommended Monday that the Court make funds available to the Craighead County Election Commission to purchase voting machines. An estimated $150,000 would be needed to buy the machines. A source of funds for the machines, suggested at a meeting of the Court early this month, has not been stated. The committee, however, suggested the use of federal revenue-sharing money. Use of the machines was approved by Craighead County voters in 1966.

25 years ago

Nov. 29, 1997

• North Little Rock's downtown motorists may encounter a few unexpected turns in the next several months while the city prepares a downtown streetscape and work to relocate part of the Main Street Bridge begins. Work to create a streetscape along Main Street between Broadway and Fifth Street is planned to begin in about four months. City officials hope the work will bring in new retailers and offices and perhaps lead to creation of residential loft apartments ... The streetscape, which is expected to cost $500,000, is being paid for in part by a $250,000 grant from the city's enterprise community program which matches a federal grant. The goal is to make Main Street "pedestrian-friendly," Kandy Jones, executive director of Main Street Argenta, has said.

10 years ago

Nov. 29, 2012

EL DORADO -- The Murphy Foundation committed $5 million Wednesday to help El Dorado develop its vision of becoming a city of festivals. The money was given to El Dorado Festival and Events Inc., a private, nonprofit group founded to create and promote a theater district in the city, according to a news release from the organization ... The money comes just a week after the El Dorado City Council voted 8-0 to give $9 million to help support the festival-city model. According to the news release, El Dorado Festivals and Events plans to collaborate with the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and the South Arkansas Arts Center to create the "Festival City of the South."