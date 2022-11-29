Police identify city worker, 58, hurt by morning gunshot

William Cyrus, 58, was identified by police as the city employee wounded by gunfire Friday morning, according to reports from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police responded Friday morning to the area of Elm Street and Charles Bussey Avenue in response to a shooting incident.

The report states Cyrus was standing near a city vehicle with James Porter, 40, when police arrived.

Porter told police he was in the driver seat when Cyrus stepped out of the vehicle and was shot by an unknown suspect. He added that he did not recognize the suspect but that he was in an older model, black Dodge Charger.

Officers reported "at least one gunshot" in the victim's upper left shoulder.

Both Cyrus and Porter work for the Department of Housing and Neighborhood programs, according to a press release Friday from Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

The two city employees were working in the area when Cyrus was shot, according to Scott's statement late Friday.

Cyrus was taken to an area hospital Friday in critical condition. He is said to be in stable condition as of Monday, according to police spokesperson Mark Edwards.

This investigation is ongoing.