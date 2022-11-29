Russia puts off talks with U.S. about arms

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration said Monday that Russia has abruptly and without explanation postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week.

The State Department said Russia had "unilaterally postponed" a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin today in Egypt and last through next week. It said Russia had promised to propose new dates but had offered no reason for the delay.

"The United States is ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date as resuming inspections is a priority for sustaining the treaty as an instrument of stability," the department said. It said it had no details on why Russia wanted the postponement or when the talks might be rescheduled.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration has yet to receive "a real solid answer from the Russians as to why they postponed" the meeting.

"We're going to be working through the embassy to try to figure out what happened here," Kirby said. "And we'd like to see it get back on the schedule as soon as possible because it's important. It's not just important for our two nations. It's important for the rest of the world."

In Moscow, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement reported by Russian news agencies offered no reason for the postponement.

The Bilateral Consultative Commission hammers out details of U.S. and Russian inspections of each other's military sites under the terms of the New START treaty, the last major arms control pact between Washington and Moscow.

The commission has not met in more than a year, initially because of the covid-19 pandemic, but has since languished due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting in Cairo had been aimed at showing the two sides remain committed to arms control and keeping open lines of communication despite other differences.

In announcing the planned resumption of the talks, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the discussions would be focused entirely on implementing the New START inspection process and would not include any discussion of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We believe deeply around the world in the transformative power and the importance of diplomacy and dialogue," Price said on Nov. 8.

"It demonstrates our commitment to risk reduction, to strategic stability, something we remain committed to, something that is profoundly in the bilateral interest, and we hope the upcoming meeting is constructive," he said.

Inspections of U.S. and Russian military sites under the New START treaty were paused by both sides because of the spread of coronavirus in March 2020.

The commission last met in October 2021, but Russia then unilaterally suspended its cooperation with the treaty's inspection provisions in August to protest U.S. support for Ukraine.

"We've made clear to Russia that measures imposed as a result of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine don't prevent Russians and Russian inspectors from conducting New START treaty inspections in the United States," Price said.

"So we hope that the meeting of the BCC will allow us to continue with those inspections."

NATO WEIGHS IN

NATO returns today to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine -- now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia -- will join the world's biggest military alliance one day.

NATO foreign ministers will gather for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

It was there in April 2008 that U.S. President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO's door to Ukraine and Georgia, over vehement Russian objections.

"NATO welcomes Ukraine's and Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO," the leaders said in a statement. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was at the summit, described this as "a direct threat" to Russia's security.

About four months later, Russian forces invaded Georgia.

Some experts describe the decision in Bucharest as a massive error that left Russia feeling cornered by a seemingly ever-expanding NATO. NATO counters that it doesn't pressure countries into joining, and that some requested membership to seek protection from Russia -- as Finland and Sweden are doing now.

More than 14 years on, NATO will pledge this week to support Ukraine long-term as it defends itself against Russian aerial, missile and ground attacks -- many of which have struck power grids and other civilian infrastructure, depriving millions of people of electricity and heating.

In a press conference Monday in Bucharest after a meeting with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted the importance of investing in defense "as we face our greatest security crisis in a generation."

"We cannot let Putin win," he said. "This would show authoritarian leaders around the world that they can achieve their goals by using military force -- and make the world a more dangerous place for all of us. It is in our own security interests to support Ukraine."

Stoltenberg noted Russia's recent bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, saying Putin "is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine" and that "we need to be prepared for more attacks."

North Macedonia and Montenegro have joined the U.S.-led alliance in recent years. With this, Stoltenberg said last week before traveling to Bucharest, "we have demonstrated that NATO's door is open and that it is for NATO allies and aspirant countries to decide on membership. This is also the message to Ukraine."

This gathering in Bucharest is likely to see NATO make fresh pledges of non-lethal support to Ukraine: fuel, electricity generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jamming devices.

Individual allies are also likely to announce fresh supplies of military equipment for Ukraine -- chiefly the air defense systems that Kyiv so desperately seeks to protect its skies. NATO as an organization will not offer such supplies, to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

But the ministers, along with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, will also look further afield.

"Over the longer term we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine and training," Stoltenberg said last week. This will not only improve Ukraine's armed forces and help them to better integrate, but it will also meet some of the conditions for membership.

That said, Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon. With the Crimean Peninsula annexed, and Russian troops and pro-Moscow separatists holding parts of the south and east, it's not clear what Ukraine's borders would even look like.

Many of the 30 allies believe the focus now must be uniquely on defeating Russia.

"What we have seen in the last months is that President Putin made a big strategic mistake," Stoltenberg said. "He underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian armed forces, and the Ukrainian political leadership."

But even as economic pressure -- high electricity and gas prices, plus inflation, all exacerbated by the war -- mounts on many allies, Stoltenberg would not press Ukraine to enter into peace talks, and indeed NATO and European diplomats say that Putin does not appear willing to come to the table.

"The war will end at some stage at the negotiating table," Stoltenberg said Monday. "But the outcome of those negotiations are totally dependent on the situation on the battlefield," adding "it would be a tragedy for [the] Ukrainian people if President Putin wins."

The foreign ministers of Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova -- three partners that NATO says are under increasing Russian pressure -- will also be in Bucharest. Stoltenberg said NATO would "take further steps to help them protect their independence, and strengthen their ability to defend themselves."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Lorne Cook and Stephen McGrath of The Associated Press.