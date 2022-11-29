Reading of Europe's emerging energy crisis courtesy of Putin's lingering folly in Ukraine, we were reminded of Peggy Noonan's 1989 farewell speech for President Reagan.

Europeans are grappling with a Santa's choice of sorts, the wire services report: Dim their Christmas lights to conserve energy, or let them shine in defiance after two years of pandemic-suppressed holiday seasons?

Mr. Reagan's "shining city" was a theme of his political career; his Pulitzer Prize-winning speechwriter used it for the former president's final address to the nation, delivered on Jan. 11, 1989:

"And how stands the city on this winter night? More prosperous, more secure, and happier than it was eight years ago. But more than that: After 200 years, two centuries, she still stands strong and true on the granite ridge, and her glow has held steady no matter what storm. And she's still a beacon, still a magnet for all who must have freedom, for all the pilgrims from all the lost places who are hurtling through the darkness, toward home."

We don't know if Europe is more prosperous, happy or secure than it was eight years ago. After two years of covid-neutered holidays though, Europeans certainly were ready to let their lights shine this Christmas.

But with war now threatening energy supply lines, the Christmas glow is dimmed. The lights of the Champs-Elysees in Paris, normally aglow til 2 a.m. during the season, go dark at a quarter to midnight this year. London's Oxford Street shopping district will be lit only from 3 to 11, and by LED bulbs starting this year.

Budapest's Andrassy Avenue, the Champs-Elysees of Hungary and usually one and a half miles of white glow, is dark. It'll remain that way throughout the season, as will the tourist-attracting bridges over the Danube.

And just like stateside in general, there doesn't seem to be European consensus about lighting up. An Italian fur coat merchant in Verona told the AP the Christmas atmosphere will remain regardless of the lights.

"We can do without the lights. There are the Christmas stalls, and shop windows are decked for the holidays," he said.

A Parisian shopper disagreed. "It's not Christmas all year round," she said. "Why can't we just enjoy the festive season as normal, and do the [energy] savings the rest of the year?"

Meanwhile, the German government went full Griswold, exempting emergency cutbacks for religious lighting, "in particular Christmas," the AP says.

Europe's energy crisis is real enough. But so is Europeans' need to latch onto something tangible, recognizable, after years of pandemic and now war. Home needs to feel like home again.

Besides, a German market exhibitor association crunched numbers and determined that a Christmas market consumes less energy than a family of four staying home to cook, stream, light its home, etc. Consider the source, but consider the logic as well.

So let that city shine from its granite ridge with a steady glow to serve as beacon for lost pilgrims and/or shoppers. And when it comes to stringing those lights, may Europeans enjoy a much-deserved Christmas Vacation.