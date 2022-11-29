Scott County man killed Sunday, police say





WALDRON -- A Scott County man died Sunday in a homicide, Arkansas State Police said in a news release Monday.

Another Scott County man is being held for questioning related to the killing Sunday night.

Eldder Santiago Bautista, 33, was the victim of an apparent homicide while visiting a home south of Waldron.

Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies and state police reportedly went to the home on Ross Creek Road where a witness reported a shooting incident around 8:45 p.m.

Bautista was found dead on the front porch of the home. The release says he was shot, but his body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a manner and cause of death.

Luis Gabriel Olivares, 33, was reportedly staying at the home, and was later seen Sunday night carrying a rifle at a wooded area near the home.

Olivares was arrested by a state trooper who initially responded to the shooting incident, and is being held for questioning by state police special agents at the Scott County Jail.

No formal charges had been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon.



