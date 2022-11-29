Sportsboard

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SWAC FINAL STANDINGS
Eastern Division Conf. Over.
Jackson State 8-0 11-0
Florida A&M 7-1 9-2
Alabama State 4-4 6-5
Alabama A&M 4-4 4-7
Miss. Valley State 2-6 2-9
Bethune-Cookman 2-6 2-9
Western Division Conf. Over.
*Southern 5-3 7-4
Prairie View A&M 5-3 6-5
Texas Southern 4-4 5-6
Alcorn State 4-4 5-6
Grambling State 2-6 3-8
UAPB 1-7 3-8
*-owned head-to-head tiebreaker with Prairie View
Thursday's score
UAPB 19, Alabama State 14
Saturday's score
Southern 34, Grambling State 17
Conference championship (Dec. 3)
Southern at Jackson State, 3 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS
NOTE: All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
CLASS 7A
Championship (Friday)
Bryant vs. Bentonville, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Championship (Saturday)
Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Championship (Saturday)
Little Rock Parkview vs. Shiloh Christian, noon
CLASS 4A
Semifinals (Friday)
Arkadelphia at Harding Academy, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Malvern, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals (Friday)
Booneville at Melbourne, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Rison, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Championship (Friday)
Carlisle vs. Hazen, noon
8-MAN
Championship (Thursday)
Rector vs. Izard County, 7 p.m.
SCHEDULE
(NOTE: Times subject to change)
TODAY
Prep basketball
Watson Chapel at Bauxite (girls), 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Lake Hamilton (boys), 6:30 p.m.; White Hall at Maumelle (boys), 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAPB at SMU, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Prep basketball
Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyce tournament
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Men's college basketball
UAM at Arkansas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
Dermott at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.
Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro: Pine Bluff vs. Brookland (boys), 8:30 p.m.
Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational (girls/boys), TBA
Women's college basketball
UAM at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Prep basketball
Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Men's college basketball
Arkansas Baptist at UAPB, 2 p.m.
Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.
Prep basketball
Drew Central Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Star City (girls), 11:15 a.m.; White Hall vs. Russellville (boys), 6 p.m.
Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyce tournament, TBA
Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA
Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational, TBA
Women's college basketball
UAPB at California, 11 a.m.
Henderson State at UAM, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
Women's college basketball
UAPB vs. Gardner-Webb (Berkeley, Calif.), 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
Prep basketball
Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; White Hall at El Dorado (girls/boys), 6 p.m.
Watson Chapel (boys) in Morrilton Invitational, TBA
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
Women's college basketball
UAPB at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Prep basketball
Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Greenbrier (girls), 4 p.m.
Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff at Little Rock Southwest (boys), 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Prep basketball
Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle (girls), 4 p.m.
Monticello at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.; McGehee at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.
Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest, TBA
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Texas, noon
UAM at Harding, 7:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff at Cabot (girls), 4 p.m.
Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest
Women's college basketball
UAM at Harding, 5:30 p.m.