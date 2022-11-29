Sportsboard

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SWAC FINAL STANDINGS

Eastern Division Conf. Over.

Jackson State 8-0 11-0

Florida A&M 7-1 9-2

Alabama State 4-4 6-5

Alabama A&M 4-4 4-7

Miss. Valley State 2-6 2-9

Bethune-Cookman 2-6 2-9

Western Division Conf. Over.

*Southern 5-3 7-4

Prairie View A&M 5-3 6-5

Texas Southern 4-4 5-6

Alcorn State 4-4 5-6

Grambling State 2-6 3-8

UAPB 1-7 3-8

*-owned head-to-head tiebreaker with Prairie View

Thursday's score

UAPB 19, Alabama State 14

Saturday's score

Southern 34, Grambling State 17

Conference championship (Dec. 3)

Southern at Jackson State, 3 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

CLASS 7A

Championship (Friday)

Bryant vs. Bentonville, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Championship (Saturday)

Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Championship (Saturday)

Little Rock Parkview vs. Shiloh Christian, noon

CLASS 4A

Semifinals (Friday)

Arkadelphia at Harding Academy, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Malvern, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Semifinals (Friday)

Booneville at Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Rison, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Championship (Friday)

Carlisle vs. Hazen, noon

8-MAN

Championship (Thursday)

Rector vs. Izard County, 7 p.m.

SCHEDULE

(NOTE: Times subject to change)

TODAY

Prep basketball

Watson Chapel at Bauxite (girls), 6 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Lake Hamilton (boys), 6:30 p.m.; White Hall at Maumelle (boys), 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAPB at SMU, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Prep basketball

Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyce tournament

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Men's college basketball

UAM at Arkansas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

Dermott at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.

Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro: Pine Bluff vs. Brookland (boys), 8:30 p.m.

Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational (girls/boys), TBA

Women's college basketball

UAM at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Prep basketball

Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Men's college basketball

Arkansas Baptist at UAPB, 2 p.m.

Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.

Prep basketball

Drew Central Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Star City (girls), 11:15 a.m.; White Hall vs. Russellville (boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyce tournament, TBA

Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA

Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational, TBA

Women's college basketball

UAPB at California, 11 a.m.

Henderson State at UAM, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Women's college basketball

UAPB vs. Gardner-Webb (Berkeley, Calif.), 11 a.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

Prep basketball

Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; White Hall at El Dorado (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel (boys) in Morrilton Invitational, TBA

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

Women's college basketball

UAPB at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Prep basketball

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Greenbrier (girls), 4 p.m.

Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff at Little Rock Southwest (boys), 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Prep basketball

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle (girls), 4 p.m.

Monticello at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.; McGehee at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest, TBA

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Texas, noon

UAM at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff at Cabot (girls), 4 p.m.

Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest

Women's college basketball

UAM at Harding, 5:30 p.m.