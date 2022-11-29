Suspect sought in NLR death

North Little Rock police have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright in connection with a suspicious death earlier in the month, according to a Monday news release from the department.

Officers responded to the area of West 21st and Allen streets on Nov. 5 following reports of a person lying on the ground, according to the release.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man's body near the road. The victim has since been identified as 31-year-old Kneco Jones, the release said. Jones' injuries revealed that he had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Wright is facing arrest on an accusation of "leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death."

The investigation is active and ongoing, the release said.