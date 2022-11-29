Tymeson’s clutch kick, Goff’s versatility the difference in playoff wins for Bentonville and Booneville

Special teams are always important, especially in the playoffs when the difference between advancing or being eliminated can come down to one play.

Logan Tymeson kept Bentonville's season alive when he kicked a 33-yard field with 8 seconds left to give the Tigers a 15-13 victory over Cabot. The win advanced Bentonville to Friday's Class 7A state championship against Bryant, which defeated Conway 42-21 in another semifinal game. Bryant is the four-time defending state champions in Class 7A.

Tymeson's game-winning field goal capped a terrific night for the senior left-footed kicker. Tymeson added field goals of 42 and 36 yards, punted three times for a 43-yard average, and booted three kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. For his effort, Tymeson is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Dax Goff of Booneville is the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Bentonville set Tymeson up for his third field goal try by driving from the 38 to the Cabot 16 in nine plays. Instead of risking a throw into the end zone, Bentonville ran the ball a couple of times before trotting out Tymeson, who made a field goal for the 13th time this season.

"The hold was perfect and the kick was good," Tymeson said. "To be honest, I watched it go off my foot and go right down the middle. Then, I just turned away because I knew it was going to be good. It's amazing. I'll remember this one for a very long time."

Booneville fans will long remember Goff, a junior who still has a year to play. Goff showcased his versatility against Osceola when he ran for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and even threw for a score in the playoff win over Osceola.

"Dax is an old school football player," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said of Goff, who rushed for 189 yards on 17 carries against the Seminoles. 'He's tough, physical, and loves everything about the game of football. He is just a helluva football player and it's a lot of fun watching him on Friday nights."

Goff became the first player in the history of Booneville football to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season and he'll carry 2,081 rushing yards into Friday's Class 3A semifinal game at Melbourne.

