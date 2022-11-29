U.S. consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month

U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing inflation, rising interest rates and layoffs in the tech sector.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from 102.2 in October.

November's figure is the lowest since July and likely reflected an uptick in gas prices earlier this fall, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Gas prices have since reversed and fell to $3.52 a gallon, on average, nationwide Tuesday, according to AAA. That's down from $3.76 a month ago. In Arkansas, gas prices fell Tuesday to an average $3.02 per gallon, down from $3.27 a month ago, according to AAA.

The consumer data Tuesday indicated Americans are taking a more gloomy view about the economy. Before the covid-19 pandemic, the index regularly topped 120.

With the cost of food, rent, clothing and other essentials surging, inflation is near the worst in four decades, increasing 7.7% in October from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index.

Despite the negative outlook, however, most Americans — particularly those with higher incomes — are still spending, fueling a generally healthy start to the winter holiday shopping season last weekend.