Van Buren City Council approves request for taxicab service permit





VAN BUREN -- Residents in Crawford County's largest city will be able to take part in a new service to get to where they need to go.

The Van Buren City Council unanimously voted to approve a resolution granting Payless Taxi out of West Fork a permit to operate a taxicab service at its regular meeting Monday.

Kyle Empsall, owner of Payless Taxi, said his company is permitted to operate in Fayetteville and Fort Smith. He expressed a desire to bring Payless Taxi to Van Buren to address a need for taxicab service in the city.

"We will operate a professional service with qualified people, that are people drug-screened, will have to go through police background and also a driving test to operate in this company," Empsall said. "We would like to do that here to meet the need of the people that need rides that can't get rides elsewhere."

Mayor Joe Hurst said the city doesn't have any other taxicab service operators on file based on research the city conducted before the meeting.

"That was part of the reason that we wanted to move on this quickly, because of that perceived need," Hurst said.

Monday's meeting served as a public hearing on Payless Taxi's application for a taxicab service permit. However, nobody outside of Empsall was present to speak either for or against it.

Kenny Bell, Ward 3, Position 2 alderman, asked Empsall if Payless Taxi had any issues in Fort Smith since it began operating there in 2020. Empsall responded that it hadn't experienced any major issues outside of "a lot of traffic" and many people calling for rides.

Empsall responded to a similar inquiry from Jim Petty, Ward 1, Position 2 alderman, by saying the company has been "pretty busy" in Fayetteville, often working with the city's Police Department to pick people up.

"We're going to come out here and we're going to meet the need of the elderly, the handicapped, the person who's had too much to drink or just the guy that doesn't have a ride," Empsall said after the meeting. "We're going to get him picked up and we're going to take care of it."

The City Council also approved three ordinances waiving competitive bidding and authorizing the purchase of equipment for various city departments. They included:

• $33,165 for 11 portable ballistic shields for the Police Department.

• $74,836 for a vehicle for the Fire Department.

• $26,850 for a vehicle for the Code Enforcement Department.

The City Council was due to discuss a proposed remodel concerning the Almost Home Shelter & Rescue as well, according to the meeting agenda. However, Hurst said the board of the Van Buren-based nonprofit organization requested the item be taken off the agenda in favor of presenting more information at the City Council's next meeting Dec. 26.

Almost Home is dedicated to the care and placement of dogs, according to its website. However, it only accepts dogs Van Buren Animal Control brings in due to its agreement with the city.

Population

Van Buren had a population of 23,218 as of April 1, 2020.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau



