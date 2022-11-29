Washington County panel tables resolution supporting exceptions to abortion ban; Sponsor asked for delay until state Legislature is in session

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County justices of the peace on Monday tabled for a second time a resolution supporting exceptions to the state's ban on abortions.

Evelyn Rios Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, sponsored the resolution and made the motion to table it at Monday's meeting. The resolution was earlier tabled without discussion at the Oct. 3 meeting of the County Services Committee. Stafford's motion was to table the resolution until the Committee's first meeting in 2023.

Stafford said she began working on the resolution in August, when there was a chance the state Legislature might have a special session and amendments to the state law could be considered. She said delays at the county government level prompted her to decide to wait until next year.

"There will be a new Legislature and a new Quorum Court," Stafford said Monday. "We may as well wait until the Legislature is back in session."

Stafford said she began hearing from constituents about the issue when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the state's anti-abortion law went into effect earlier this year. According to the resolution, Act 308, the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act, prohibits all abortions in the state of Arkansas, except to protect the life and health of the mother, and does not provide any exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest as defined.

The resolution states that "various Republican, Democrat, and independent elected officials in Arkansas have publicly expressed support for rape and incest exception to Act 308, including Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, Republican State Senator Missy Irvin, independent State Senator Jim Hendren, and Democratic State Representative Nicole Clowney and that various Arkansas voters of all political viewpoints, including conservative, moderate, and liberal, have publicly expressed support for rape and incest exceptions to Act 308."

The resolution states that, "The Washington County Quorum Court hereby resolves to fully and robustly support exceptions in cases of rape and incest to Act 308, and to advocate our members of the General Assembly, the Governor and the members of the General Assembly as a whole, for the due consideration and adoption by the General Assembly and signing by the Governor of Arkansas, of legislation creating abortion ban exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest and respectfully encourage the legislation to be a legislative priority of the General Assembly and the Governor of the State of Arkansas."

Dina Nash of Fayetteville spoke in favor of the resolution during the public comment period of the meeting. Nash said the justices of the peace should consider adding an exception for ectopic pregnancies to the resolution. According to Nash, ectopic pregnancies, which are pregnancies that occur in the fallopian tubes, account for 19.7 cases per 1,000 pregnancies. If a woman has an ectopic pregnancy, Nash said, the chance of having a second rises to nearly one in 10. If not treated, she said, these pregnancies can result in the death of the woman.

Also on Monday, the justices of the peace were told the county has received 46 requests for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. Brian Lester, county attorney, said the requests total about $30 million but he had no information on specific requests.

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money for local nonprofit organizations. The county elected to accept applications through Oct. 31 and then work with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison to review the applications to see if they comply with federal guidelines. The county will pay the district from $10,000 up to $35,000, depending on the number of applications received and reviewed.

After the review, the Quorum Court will receive reports on the applications, and the justices of the peace will decide in early 2023 whether to fund the requests.

Also Monday, the committee recommended approval of a request from the Washington County Sheriff's office to spend $750,000 in ARPA money on new cameras for the Detention Center and to replace five rooftop heating and cooling units. Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Sheriff's office, said there are about 185 cameras in the Detention Center in need of replacing. The cost of new cameras was put at $150,000. Cantrell said the existing cameras are no longer supported by the manufacturer and parts won't be available after June 2023. He also said the new HVAC units are part of a program begun in 2020 to replace four or five of the rooftop units every year.