Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2 anti-transgender activists testify in trial over Arkansas care law

by Dale Ellis | Today at 3:37 p.m.
FILE — U.S. District Court in Little Rock is shown in this file photo.

Two formerly transgender people turned anti-transgender activists testified Wednesday in the federal trial that seeks to determine the constitutionality of Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender affirmation treatment for minors.

Laura Smaltz (formerly Perry) lived for nearly a decade as a trans man before deciding to detransition following a religious conversion experience. Billy Burleigh described a similar conversion experience he said helped him make the decision to detransition after nine years living as a woman and enduring numerous surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT