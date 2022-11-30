2 anti-transgender activists testify in trial over Arkansas care law

Two formerly transgender people turned anti-transgender activists testified Wednesday in the federal trial that seeks to determine the constitutionality of Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender affirmation treatment for minors.

Laura Smaltz (formerly Perry) lived for nearly a decade as a trans man before deciding to detransition following a religious conversion experience. Billy Burleigh described a similar conversion experience he said helped him make the decision to detransition after nine years living as a woman and enduring numerous surgeries.