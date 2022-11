Newton County, circa 1955: Motorists speed by this marker on Arkansas 7 between Jasper and Harrison. When construction of the Washington Monument started in the 1830s, states were invited to contribute a stone. A block of marble quarried at Marble Falls was hauled to the Arkansas River by oxen and shipped to the District of Columbia. It became the third stone in a monument not finished until after the Civil War.

