Police searching for Jonesboro man who left court during hearing

Authorities in Jonesboro are searching for a man who left a court hearing Tuesday after being ordered to appear for the shooting of a man in 2019.

According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, Airreo Johnson, 29, of Jonesboro, is one of three people arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded a man and killed a dog.

On October 20, 2019, Jonesboro police responded around 7:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of State Street in Jonesboro. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in his leg, abdomen and groin.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said in a Wednesday afternoon statement that Johnson appeared for the court hearing, "but after Special Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. had oriented the jury, Johnson left the courthouse and didn’t return."

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland with the Craighead County sheriff’s office said to his understanding, a 30-minute recess was taken and “that is when Mr. Johnson decided to walk away from the courthouse.”

Rolland said Johnson wasn’t in custody, but he had been previously charged.

According to court documents, Johnson was charged with first degree battery, cruelty to animals, and six counts of terroristic act.

Authorities have not been able to find Johnson as of late Wednesday morning, according to Rolland.

“Through using the City of Jonesboro surveillance and traffic cameras as well as the courthouse surveillance, he was last seen walking, I think, in the area of Madison,” he said.

Wilson issued an order for Johnson’s arrest and set a $500,000 cash-only bond, Chrestman wrote.

Information to this article was contributed by Nyssa Kruse.