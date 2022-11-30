Back at No. 1, Houston rolls to win

HOUSTON -- Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars' first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night.

Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since March 14, 1983, donned their 1980s throwback uniforms.

Sasser finished 7 of 12 on three-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one of 10 from behind the arc in Houston's win over Kent State on Saturday.

Houston (7-0) was 17 of 33 on three-pointers, including going 10 of 18 in the first half against Norfolk State.

Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 11 assists, J'Wan Roberts had 10 points and Ja'Vier Francis had 11 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Houston had four players in double-figures scoring in the first half as they built a 54-20 halftime lead.

Kris Bankston scored 14 points and Cahiem Brown added scored 11 points for Norfolk State (5-3).

NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard's three-point shot just before the buzzer, allowing No. 3 Virginia to hold on and beat Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers (6-0) trailed by 11 points at halftime, rallied to go ahead with 7:25 left and built a five-point lead that didn't last.

The Wolverines (5-2) went ahead 66-65 at the 1:42 mark when Hunter Dickinson made one of two free throws.

Reece Beekman, who finished with 18 points, stole the ball from Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn with 16 seconds remaining and made one of two free throws.

Virginia's Armaan Franklin missed two free throws with 5.7 seconds left, giving Michigan a chance to extend or win the game. Howard took a contested shot beyond the three-point arc on the right wing, near his father, Coach Juwan Howard, and Gardner came up with the block against the freshman guard while Michigan's bench screamed for a foul call.

Kihei Clark scored 16 points, Gardner had 12, Kadin Shedrick fouled out with 12 points and Ben Vander Plas added 10 for the Cavaliers.

Dickinson scored 23 points, Jett Howard had 11 of his 15 in the first half and Kobe Bufkin added 11 points for Michigan.

MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

MILWAUKEE -- Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points and Marquette capitalized on a dominant start from its defense to roll past No. 6 Baylor in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Marquette (6-2) raced to a 51-25 halftime lead thanks to a 24-0 edge in points off turnovers. Baylor (5-2) already had a season-high 16 turnovers by halftime and finished with 20.

The margin never dropped below 22 points in the second half.

This was the highest-ranked team Marquette has beaten under second-year Coach Shaka Smart. Marquette is 7-6 against AP ranked teams under Smart.

Kam Jones had 20 points and David Joplin added 19 as Marquette shot 58.3% overall to win its third straight. The Golden Eagles shot 12 of 25 from three-point range.

LJ Cryer scored 19 points, Adam Flagler 16 and Keyonte George 12 for Baylor.

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 16 Illinois (6-1) thumped Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting for the Illini. RJ Melendez scored 15 points.

Jesse Edwards had nine points and 17 rebounds to lead Syracuse (3-4), and Judah Mintz also scored nine.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) over Bellarmine (2-6).

Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start.

Trailing 32-28 with 15 minutes left, Kentucky used a 23-3 run to pull away. Fredrick and Toppin combined for 16 points during the decisive spurt.

Curt Hopf led Bellarmine with 15 points.

NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland (7-0) made five consecutive three-pointers to open the second half in a victory over winless Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

El Ellis scored 15 points for the Cardinals (0-7), whose nightmarish start continued as they shot 34% against their third ranked opponent in four games.

NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, UC Irvine 69

SAN DIEGO -- Micah Parrish hit a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to give No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind win over UC Irvine.

Nathan Mensah scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs (5-2), who came into the game looking to rebound after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational last week.

DJ Davis scored 28 points to lead the Anteaters (6-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 73, NO. 15 UCLA 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10 points down to beat No. 15 UCLA.

The reigning AP Player of the Year had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday after a hard fall. She returned to the bench in that game with a walking boot on her right foot.

But Boston started and played 35 minutes against the Bruins (7-1) to help the Gamecocks (7-0) overcome a 31-21 deficit right before halftime to win their 17th straight over a ranked opponent.

Georgia Tech transfer Kierra Fletcher had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso added a season-high 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 of the Gamecocks' 15 blocked shots.

Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 24 points and freshman Kiki Rice scored 16.

No. 8 IOWA STATE 93, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 43

AMES, Iowa -- Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville.

Emily Ryan contributed 13 points for Iowa State (6-1). Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares each scored 11. Soares also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Olivia Clayton Ajulu Thatha each scored seven points for SIU-Edwardsville (0-6) which shot just 26.2% for the game.

No. 11 LSU 63, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 55

BATON ROUGE -- Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as LSU held off Southeastern Louisiana to remain unbeaten.

The Tigers (8-0) looked to have the game in hand after an 11-0 run gave them a 21-point lead early in the third quarter. But the Lady Lions (4-3) rallied behind a career-high 28 points from Alexius Horne to get within 56-52 with 5:21 remaining.