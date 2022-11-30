Bill Clinton 'doing fine' after testing positive for covid

Former President Bill Clinton reported testing positive for covid-19 and said he was experiencing mild symptoms on Wednesday.



In a tweet, Clinton said he was “doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.”



The 76 year-old former president said that being vaccinated and boosted against the virus had kept his case mild.



“I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months,” Clinton said in the tweet.



Spokesman Angel Ureña pointed to the tweet when asked Wednesday afternoon for updates on Clinton’s condition and where the former president was recuperating.



Clinton was scheduled to attend a symposium on Latin America at Georgetown University in Washington Wednesday evening. After testing positive, he planned to address the gathering live via Zoom, according to Ureña.



In March, Hillary Clinton announced she had tested positive for covid-19 and experienced mild symptoms.