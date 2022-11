A Buckner man died in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon west of Rosston, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

John Rogers, 51, was driving west on U.S. 278 near the intersection with Arkansas 53 when his 2014 Nissan Altima left the road and rolled into a ditch, hitting a tree.

After impact, the car traveled back onto the highway and overturned.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.