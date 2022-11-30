Cabot holds off late charge to win

BENTON -- Big plays in the second half were the Cabot boys' formula of choice against Benton.

Cabot got key baskets from a number of players during the fourth quarter and withstood a furious late charge from one of the state's top players to escape with a 55-52 victory Tuesday night.

Brandon Bennett scored 11 points for Cabot (3-1), which needed a quarter to shake off a bit of rust after playing its first game in a week. But Logan Bailey's team also needed some timely shots down the stretch to walk out of Panther Arena with a win.

"This is a big one for us," said Bailey, who's in his third season as Cabot's head coach. "We had so many guys step up and make shots, make plays, that we wouldn't have made a year ago. We've got older guys, but it's almost the same team that we had last year because we lost only one senior. But our experience is showing, and we're finding ways to stick with it."

Cabot certainly found a way to hold on despite the scoring tear Benton's Terrion Burgess was on.

The 6-9 sophomore scored 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to will his team back in the game after trailing 44-37 midway through the quarter. His free throw with six seconds remaining cut Cabot's lead to 54-52.

Jermaine Christopher, who finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals, hit the front end of a two-shot foul with 2.3 seconds left to push Cabot's lead to three. However, Benton never got a final shot off after corralling the rebound.

Grant Goddard had nine points, while both Braydon Hall and Austin King contributed seven points for Cabot, which also held a 36-23 rebounding advantage.

"We take so much pride in rebounding," Bailey said. "We don't have a lot of size outside of the couple of 6-5 guys we've got, but we work hard in the weight room. We block out and try to be the most physical team on the floor every night, and that aspect was a huge part of this one [Tuesday].

"Now, Benton got more [rebounds] than what I wanted, but when you've got the guys that they've got, that's going to happen."

Benton jumped out to a big lead and led for nearly the entire first half.

Burgess scored seven points during a 13-2 run that helped Benton break out to an 18-4 cushion with 3:32 left in the first quarter. But Cabot slowly trimmed away at that margin throughout the remainder of the half by limiting Benton's second-chance opportunities, which were a central issue in the early portion of the first quarter.

Cabot scored the final seven points of the first quarter, then netted six of the first eight points in the second to get within 20-17. Cabot eventually took its first lead, 24-23, with 39.1 seconds to go in the quarter on Goddard's lay-up, but Benton's Carter Hedden, who had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in the game, sank a free throw not long after to tie it at the half.

Benton led 28-24 in the third quarter before a three-pointer from Bennett lit a 10-0 run to put Cabot back out front.

Cabot still held a seven-point advantage with 4:10 to go in the game following a free throw by Hall until Burgess really got going. He scored Benton's final 15 points, including a contested three-pointer with 11 seconds showing that cut Cabot's lead to 53-51.

"It's tough to win over here, especially when they've got a guy like Terrion Burgess," Bailey said. "We got in that big hole early, but we just kept doing what we do, and it worked out for us in the end."