Conway meeting focuses on school board policies that organizers say are divisive

Local organizers Tuesday night hosted a meeting calling for the Conway School District to "do [their] job" and "focus on what matters most."

The public meeting was held in the Parish Hall of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

The meeting was in response to the School Board passing policies on transgender students and the drafting of a yet-to-be-acted upon policy that would place stricter guidelines on what teachers can teach.

Upon arrival, attendees were met with a table covered in papers that read: "Save our Schools."

Participants were also encouraged to use sticky-notes at the front table to write notes of encouragement for employees working in the Conway Junior High and High schools.

Attendance was higher than expected as people continued to file into the hall as volunteers worked to find additional seating for those standing.

Meeting organizer Julie McDonald started the presentation with, "Well, this was a bigger crowd than we were expecting."

She added that the goal of the meeting is to not to focus on negativity, but to focus on how to engage with community leaders, how to prepare for upcoming School Board elections and how to to attend future School Board meetings safely.

"We feel like action needs to be taken," said McDonald, adding, "We also want to find ways to support teachers and let them know that they are appreciated."

One Conway School District employee who did not identify herself spoke out during the comments and questions portion of the meeting.

She expressed that higher administration is painting a narrative to employees that public concerns regarding the district are not coming from people in the community of Conway.

She added that she has faced retaliation from school administration for speaking out against the district's actions and did not feel comfortable sharing more information.

Other public attendees expressed that employees within the district are fearful of speaking out from fear of facing consequences from the higher administration.

Additional public comments highlighted concerns that students are falling behind due to the pandemic and the board's distracted focus.

The Rev. Greg Warren of St. Peter's Episcopal Church also spoke at the meeting.

Warren used several slides in a presentation to highlight the decrease in academic performance in the Conway School District.

He said his goal with future meetings is to "move [the board's] focus away from a divisive culture war" and focus on addressing the true needs of students and teachers.

He also showed recent reports from the state that left the Conway High School sitting at a C-grade, down from a previously reported B-grade.

The series of slides aimed to educate those in the room on how the Conway School District is under-preforming compared with other schools such as those in Northwest Arkansas and the Cabot School District, according to Warren.

Julie Atkins, another meeting organizer, also spoke at the meeting on how community members can plan for the upcoming School Board election in May of 2023.

She invited those in the room to "support candidates" and "consider running" in the two open seat elections for the Zone 5 seat, held by Bill Milburn, and the At Large seat held by Jennifer Cunningham.

Her presentation also included tools and resources for those interested in running.

McDonald added that "transparency has been an issue" in the district and that "there is an active lack of transparency right now happening in our schools."

Concerns expressed during the meeting come on the same day that the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas put the Conway district on notice of potential litigation.

Almost every person in the crowd cheered and clapped at the mention of the ACLU's notice against the board.

Chris Attig, a spokesperson for the ACLU, joined participants at the Tuesday meeting to read a letter from Gary Sullivan with the organization.

Attig said that the organization is following the decisions of the board and district closely and appreciates the ongoing community involvement.

Speakers at the meeting also took time to criticize the district's email retention policy and stressed the importance of understanding the Freedom of Information Act.

The presentation listed resources where people can read more about the Freedom of Information Act and what they can expect when seeking information from the district.

"We don't want to be a thorn in their side, but we do deserve to know this information," said McDonald.

Other portions of the meeting covered how to safely attend board meetings and encouraged those in the crowd to take time to know their rights when entering similar environments.

McDonald added that high attendance at future board meetings is essential in having an impact but, in the wake of the district superintendent removing a parent from meeting last month, that it's important for attendees to know their legal rights.

She suggested that those attending should stick to the "buddy system" and record audio and video for their safety if needed.

The meeting also covered community members' concerns with the banning of books, restroom and overnight polices on transgender students and the drafted divisive topics policy.

Warren questioned how students and teachers can effectively teach or learn if they're having to spend their days worrying about their language and restroom regulations.

Throughout the meeting, each speaker reminded the crowd that the goal is to focus on the policies at hand while re-directing focus on the areas that matter most to the community as a whole.

Organizers announced that the goal is to hold meetings monthly to help community members understand how they can provide positive impact and change in the community.

The next meeting, officially titled: "S.O.S: Save our Schools" is tentatively set for some time in January at the same location.