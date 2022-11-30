Marriage Licenses

Phillip Jones, 57, of Little Rock and Dorthy Jackson, 56, of Ringgold, La.

Ever Ferman, 37, and Candy Vasquez Molina, 29, both of Little Rock.

Luke Hightower, 35, and Nancy Wright, 37, both of Little Rock.

Dirregija Gay, 46, and Jennifer Allen, 46, both of Little Rock.

Kelly Duzan, 38, and Morgan Norton, 62, both of Maumelle.

Fallon Tsui, 39, and William Kuang, 33, both of Little Rock.

Octavia Martin, 20, of Bryant and Kayleb West, 21, of Benton.

Divorces

FILED

22-4180. Kami Yates v. Michael Yates.

22-4184. Tamisha McCoy v. James Howard.

22-4186. Keenan Louton v. Allen Yeagle.

22-4188. Torrance Boyd v. Alisa Boyd.

22-4192. Terence Masch v. Keyshunna Lewis.

22-4193. Shaliece Pearson v. Marcus Munoz.

22-4194. Deni Dautovic v. Sarah Watkins.

GRANTED

22-457. Kevin Hayes v. Donyelle Hayes.

22-3230. Jada Lunn v. Tanner Lunn.

22-3706. Lesly Bracely v. Monica Bracely.

22-3744. Sheryl Young v. Ronald Young.

22-3783. Angela Byrd v. Kevin Poindexter.