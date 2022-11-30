Defendant in drug trafficking case released by federal magistrate judge pending trial

A defendant indicted as one of 80 people accused in a GETROCK Task Force operation that combined FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration resources to interdict gang violence and drug trafficking in Central Arkansas was allowed to go free on bond to await trial Tuesday and two other defendants were arraigned on charges in the case.

Aaron "A-Nick" Nichols, 32, of Stuttgart, was released on conditions to go back to Stuttgart and await trial. Nichols, an associate of the EBK -- Every Body Killas -- street gang, is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Carlos "Boss" Daniel, 42, of Pine Bluff, was arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted on the conspiracy count, Daniel faces a possible prison sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe appointed Toney Baker Brasuell of Little Rock to represent Daniel.

Nicholas "Nick" Rogers, 29, of Pine Bluff, was arraigned on charges contained in two indictments as an associate of both the EBK and Lodi Murder Mobb street gangs that operate primarily between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Rogers was charged in the two indictments with one count each of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a possible five-year prison sentence on each of the conspiracy counts and four years on the communication facility count as well as a possible maximum fine of $250,000 on each count. Volpe appointed Marjorie Rogers, who is not related, of Little Rock to represent him.

Both Rogers and Daniel reserved their rights to a bond hearing to be conducted at a later time.