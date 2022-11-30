Fort Smith police still seeking vehicle in connection with August hit-and-run

FORT SMITH -- Police have released new images pertaining to the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run last summer.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, urged residents to be on the lookout for a car depicted in a news release Tuesday. Residents with any information they believe could be of assistance are asked to call (479) 709-5000. Tips that are submitted to Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME will be considered for a reward up to $1,000.

"More information will continue to be released as it is obtained until the perpetrator can be identified," Mitchell wrote.

Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue about 4:20 a.m. Aug. 21. Mitchell identified the victim as Thomas Anthony Miller, 27, of Van Buren.

"Since that time, we have received a number of leads and the investigation has progressed," Mitchell wrote Tuesday.

The Fort Smith Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for this car in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Aug. 21. (Fort Smith Police Department/Courtesy Photo)





