Fort Smith police still seeking vehicle in connection with August hit-and-run

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:00 a.m.
The Fort Smith Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for this car in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Aug. 21. (Fort Smith Police Department/Courtesy Photo)

FORT SMITH -- Police have released new images pertaining to the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run last summer.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Police Department, urged residents to be on the lookout for a car depicted in a news release Tuesday. Residents with any information they believe could be of assistance are asked to call (479) 709-5000. Tips that are submitted to Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME will be considered for a reward up to $1,000.

"More information will continue to be released as it is obtained until the perpetrator can be identified," Mitchell wrote.

Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue about 4:20 a.m. Aug. 21. Mitchell identified the victim as Thomas Anthony Miller, 27, of Van Buren.

"Since that time, we have received a number of leads and the investigation has progressed," Mitchell wrote Tuesday.

  photo  The Fort Smith Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for this car in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Aug. 21. (Fort Smith Police Department/Courtesy Photo)
  


