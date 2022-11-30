Future Hog TE Hamm ready for next chapter

Future Arkansas tight end Jaden Hamm is excited about the next chapter of his football career when he reports to Fayetteville in January.

Hamm, 6-6 and 225 pounds, of Eudora, Kan., chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State and others in August.

He plans to make his official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

“I mean it’s definitely starting to become overwhelming with knowing that I have to close this chapter to start the next,” Hamm said. “But I’m still extremely excited and I know this will be what’s best for me, so at the same time I can’t be upset.”

Playing in a run-dominant offense, Hamm had 9 catches for 131 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense, and had 41 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble for a touchdown along with a blocked kick on defense as a senior.

ESPN rates him 4-star prospect and the No. 8 Y-tight end in the nation. He’ll miss hanging out with his friends and his three younger sisters, Jessalyn, Sayge and Sayda.

“With them being so young, I just know it’s going to be hard leaving them there,” Hamm said.

Hamm stayed firm in his pledge to the Razorbacks because of his trust in the program and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

“I know that I have a possibility of seeing the field my freshman year and I trust Coach Loggains with my future,” Hamm said. “With him having his NFL experience and just the type of coach he is, the relationship we have already will make the transition just that much easier.”