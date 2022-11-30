High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BEEBE 48, LONOKE 42 Zack Brewer came through with a team-high 11 points to lead Beebe (3-2) to its second consecutive victory.

CORNING 55, HILLCREST 39 Roman Davis and Jayce Couch both scored 10 points in a win for Corning (3-1) at the Williams Baptist Tournament in Walnut Ridge. Eli Brewer had 13 points, and Talmadge Smith countered with 10 points for Hillcrest (4-6).

DOVER 59, BOONEVILLE 56 Lane Standridge had a game-high 21 points for Dover (1-4), which beat the host team at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville to win for the first time this season. Wesley Dale added 11 points for the Pirates. Raiden Ferguson scored 17 points, and Colter Fisher and Christopher Johnson each finished with 10 points for Booneville (1-2).

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 52, WEST MEMPHIS 48 Annor Boateng finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for Little Rock Central (5-2), which put a stop to a two-game slide. Daniel Culberson followed with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

MAMMOTH SPRING 62, MELBOURNE 54 Gavin Boddie and Blake Rogers each scored 16 points for Mammoth Spring (9-4), which has won four of five.

MARMADUKE 46, WALNUT RIDGE 42 Blake Gipson scored 22 points in a victory for Marmaduke (9-2) during the Williams Baptist Tournament at Walnut Ridge. Chandler Harrelson scored 12 points for the Greyhounds. Maddox Jean finished with 12 points, Davis Callahan contributed 11 points, and Alex Prestidge collected 10 points for Walnut Ridge (0-2).

RECTOR 65, EARLE 54 Kameron Jones had 25 points to spearhead Rector (5-0, 1-0 2A-3). Cooper Rabjohn added 21 points, and Brett Fair came away with 13 points for the Cougars.

RIVERVIEW 64, eSTEM 53 Tadrian Baker scored 25 points as Riverview (3-0) prevailed. Tristan Cunningham had 13 points, and Dakalan Williams collected 11 points for the Raiders, who hit 13 of 23 free throws while eStem (8-4) was 18 of 32.

WALDRON 66, DANVILLE 27 Trenton Hunt's 21 points and Lidge Stinson's 16 were plenty for Waldron (7-0) at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Roky Avila added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who advanced to Thursday's semifinals. Alex Mullins scored 18 points for Danville (1-3).

WHITE HALL 76, MAUMELLE 70 Jai'Chaunn Hayes had 40 points and 10 rebounds in a big road win for White Hall (2-3). Markalon Rochelle led Maumelle (4-2) with 22 points.

WONDERVIEW 61, GUY-PERKINS 39 Sam Reynolds' 36 points kept Wonderview (9-2, 2-0 1A-4) comfortably ahead in its conference win. Ashton Ealy recorded 16 points for Guy-Perkins (8-4, 2-1).

GIRLS

BAUXITE 66, WATSON CHAPEL 23 One night after scoring 21 points to help her team blow past Woodlawn, Abby Beene had 18 points to lead Bauxite (8-1) to another rout. Kennedy Ballard ended with 15 points for the Lady Miners.

BOONVILLE 69, WALDRON 20 Leigh Swint had 20 points in a demolition for Booneville (2-3) during its Bearcat Classic. Lexi Franklin had 11 points for the Lady Bearcats. Kalea Underwood scored five points for Waldron (1-6).

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 54, PANGBURN 48 Josie Williams dropped 19 points in a fifth straight victory for Conway Christian (5-4). Conley Gibson had 18 points, and Mallory Malone chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Eagles.

DOVER 64, DANVILLE 32 Kenzie McCrotty had 15 points for Dover (5-0) at the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Avie Reams scored 12 points, and Lindsay Honeycutt finished with 11 points for the Lady Pirates. Frida Campus ended with a team-high 11 points for Danville (0-3).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 57, MAYFLOWER 38 Cydney Sanders had 20 points as Episcopal Collegiate (5-0) kept its unbeaten record intact. Riley Brady tallied 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Laney Marsh put in 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.

HILLCREST 32, POCAHONTAS 31 Summer Doyle's 15 points was a big boost for Hillcrest (5-5) at the Williams Baptist Invitational in Walnut Ridge. Lauren Barger scored 11 points while Abby Liebhaber had 10 points for Pocahontas (0-3).

MARMADUKE 58, MAYNARD 30 Baylie Joiner scored 14 points to lift Marmaduke (7-3) to the quarterfinals of the Williams Baptist Invitational in Walnut Ridge. Chancey Henry scored 13 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Kennedy Cox had 10 points for Maynard (0-10).

NORFORK 65, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 32 Liza Shaddy had 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Norfork (9-3) in a blowout. Keely Blanchard finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and Kiley Alman supplied 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Panthers. Kambree Gibson's seven points and five rebounds paced Yellville-Summit (2-2).

SHIRLEY 49, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 46 Addie Overturff scored 30 points for Shirley (5-7, 2-1 1A-2), which held on. Akayla Rocha had 12 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Sam Corpier scored 13 points, and Katie Davis and Alyssa Smith each had 12 points for West Side Greers Ferry (5-7, 1-2).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 62, CLINTON 44 Delaney Roller scored 21 points as Har-Ber (2-0) ran away to victory. Pacious McDaniel added 20 points and 7 rebounds, and Mary Blake Martfeld had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Lady Wildcats.

WONDERVIEW 60, GUY-PERKINS 34 Riley Gottsponer and Layla Terry both scored 15 points in a Tuesday night blitz for Wonderview (9-4, 2-0 1A-4). Abbigail Baker had 13 points for the Lady Daredevils. Jomia Ealy led Guy-Perkins (5-6, 1-2) with 15 points.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BALD KNOB 76, AUGUSTA 42 Micah Story had 27 points to help lead Bald Knob (3-0) to a victory in the White County Invitational and keep it unbeaten on the season.

MARMADUKE 53, RIVERSIDE 51 Blake Gipson ended with 26 points and five rebounds as Marmaduke (8-2, 1-0 2A-3) escaped to pick up its first conference victory of the season. Chandler Harrelson had 15 points and nine rebounds as well for the Greyhounds.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 60, ROSE BUD 56 A 26-point night from Tyler Carter led Southside Batesville (2-1) to a win during the Quitman Fast Break Classic. Ayden Cuzzort added 12 points for the Southerners. Rece Hipp's 24 points led Rose Bud (4-2).

GIRLS

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 60, ROSE BUD 27 Juliann Stevens had 19 points as Southside Batesville (2-1) rolled in the Quitman Fast Break Classic. Kamie Jenkins scored 13 points for the Lady Southerners. Sarah Hartle finished with 13 points for Rose Bud (1-5).