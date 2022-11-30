IDEA ALLEY: Seeking recipes to suit restricted diets

Idea Alley is still awaiting your delectable recipe submissions and pleas for long-lost favorites.

So far we've received requests for recipes appropriate to serve people with severe dietary restrictions — alpha-gal, gluten-free and low-sugar. If you have a recipe that fits all three of these restrictions, we'd love it if you'd share.

We're also searching for a copycat recipe for Taziki's tomato soup. We've put in a request with Taziki's publicity people for the official recipe, but we've yet to hear back. Taziki's describes the soup as a "warm, spicy, and hearty tomato soup with feta and fresh basil."

Send recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



