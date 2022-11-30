Lions set to play Air Force Academy

Second-year Coach Solomon Bozeman knew what he was doing in crafting a busy start to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball season.

The Golden Lions (2-6) played eight games in a span of 16 days, coming within 10 points of knocking off bigger-name opponents while at it. They've had eight days since their last game, a 70-56 win at home over Crowley's Ridge College, to gather their legs under them before returning to action tonight more than a mile high in Colorado.

"We've played a big-time schedule so far," Bozeman said earlier this week, noting a one-point loss at Texas Christian University and a loss to Kent State University, which nearly defeated now-No. 1 University of Houston on Saturday. "We built that schedule like that because in March, you're going to have to play games back-to-back or have games with a day off. So, we built that schedule for a reason.

"We also believe in family time. My staff is big on family time and being able to spend time with your people."

The players took two days away from campus to be with family before returning to practice. They will tip off at 8 p.m. Central (7 p.m. Mountain) this evening against the U.S. Air Force Academy (elevation 6,788 feet) at Clune Arena, on the campus just north of Colorado Springs. Live video can be streamed on the Mountain West Conference's website (themw.com/watch) with audio available at kvor.com (KVOR-AM 740 in Colorado Springs). The Lions are 0-6 all time against the Falcons, but have typically played them tough ever since their first meeting in 2010. Air Force has won each meeting by an average of more than 14 points per game, with a 67-64 win in November 2013 the closest call.

If the Lions are to be successful tonight, they'll have to slow down a Falcons team (5-3) that's won three straight and shot the ball well from the floor (45.5%) this season. Air Force averages 65.6 points per game to UAPB's 64.8, but the Falcons have held opponents to just under 40% field-goal shooting and 62 points per game while teams have put up 71.6 points per game and shot 43.1% against UAPB. "I just think we've got to come out and compete on the defensive end," Bozeman said. "If we come out and compete and do our job on the defensive end, we can compete against anybody, not just Air Force."

UAPB has been keeping a close watch on Air Force freshman Corbin Green. The 6-foot-5 forward from Midlothian, Texas, has averaged 15 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2 steals per game during the ongoing winning streak, and he's also earned the academy's prestigious Cadet-Athlete of the Week honor. Graduate forward Chris Greene has come on strong for UAPB in recent games. The native Virginian has scored in double figures in two of the last three games, scoring 22 points against Crowley's Ridge last Tuesday. He's also shooting 41.9% from the floor.

"Coming in and trying to become an everyday guy, becoming a leader for the younger guys because we have a younger team," Greene said, is where he's seen the most growth in his game. "Growing and stepping into a new role than I had at my previous school (Cleveland State University)." Keeping Greene out of foul trouble and on the floor will be key for the Lions, Bozeman said. Greene has fouled out four times this season.

Graduate guard Shaun Doss Jr., the reigning SWAC Impact Player of the Week from Marion, has been hot from the 3-point arc, where he's making 46.7% (14 of 30). Defenses have keyed in on Doss in recent games, and he's only scored a total of 39 points in the three games since setting a season-high of 29 against Kent State. "Sometimes it's hard because once they get to scouting, they get to looking at all your tendencies," Doss said. "Basically, I just let the game come to me and just take what the defense gives me."

UAPB is the first opponent from the Natural State the Falcons will take on this season. Arkansas State University will visit Air Force on Dec. 9.

THREE FOOTBALL LIONS NAMED ALL-SWAC

Offensive lineman Mark Evans II, running back Kayvon Britten and punter Josh Sanchez have been named All-Southwestern Athletic Conference football players from UAPB. Evans, a left tackle made first-team all-conference for the fourth time in his career. He graded out at 93%, giving up only two sacks while protecting lefty quarterback Skyler Perry. Britten made the second team after averaging 5 yards per carry and rushing for 16 touchdowns this season. He had three last Thursday in a season-ending win at Alabama State University, and he finished the season with 1,063 yards, becoming the first Golden Lion in three years to break the 1,000-yard mark. Sanchez ranked second in the SWAC at 41.5 yards per punt. He pinned 18 punts inside the 20 and booted 11 punts more than 50 yards (three of them going for 60 or more yards).

SWAC postseason honors went to three Jackson State University players: quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Offensive Player of the Year), linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (Defensive Player of the Year) and wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (Freshman of the Year); their coach Deion Sanders (Coach of the Year); and Alcorn State University running back Jarveon Howard (Newcomer of the Year).