Little Rock police interim Chief Wayne Bewley to retire at week's end

Little Rock police interim Chief Wayne Bewley will retire at the end of the week after 36 years with the city's law enforcement, according to a statement tweeted Wednesday by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Bewley, who joined the department at age 19 as a police cadet and now has led the department for several months following the retirement of Chief Keith Humphrey in May, accepted another job, according to the statement.

No information was given about the job Bewley accepted, in keeping with other resignation announcements from Little Rock police leaders.

Starting Dec. 3, Assistant Chief Heath Helton will take over as interim chief of police while the search for a permanent replacement continues, Scott said in the statement. The mayor plans to name a new chief of police in the next 30 to 60 days, he added.

"This has truly been the dream job of my life and has provided me the opportunity to experience so many things while working with some of the best police officers anywhere in this country," Bewley said in the statement. "I am forever grateful to the City of Little Rock."

Scott commended Bewley's leadership ability and credited him with giving the department needed stability in the last few months since Humphrey's departure. Bewley oversaw the department's move into a new headquarters building and worked with Helton and others to implement the agency's Real-Time Crime Center.

"He has advanced LRPD in a positive direction, and I personal appreciate his counsel and his candor during my time as Mayor," Scott said.

This is the second time Bewley has served as the interim head of the department during a search for a new chief of police. He led the department after Chief Kenton Buckner left in 2018 until Humphrey was appointed in 2019, and took the reins from then-Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, who was appointed interim chief after Humphrey but resigned in June.

Although Helton will be taking charge, Bewley said his last day on the force won't officially come until Dec. 30.

"I would like to share my thanks to all the men and women of the Little Rock Police Department and promise they will forever remain in my prayers," Bewley said.