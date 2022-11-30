Miss Arkansas 1st to take facility stage

With the introduction of Ebony Mitchell, Miss Arkansas 2022, on Tuesday, the White Hall High School's Performing Arts Center was officially open for business.

Mitchell's platform included a message of social media awareness and integrity to middle and high school students, but it was not open to the public.

"Her appearance on the stage sets the tone for good things to come," said Nathan Sullivan, WHHS principal.

Although the White Hall School District held an open house Oct. 30, this is the first event hosted in the $14 million fine arts center's auditorium by the WHHS, Sullivan said.

The 48,000-square-foot auditorium with its 1,250 seats and stadium-style stage can also act as a theater, depending on the need.

The center also houses the high school's choir and band classrooms, and is sandwiched between the high school, Bulldog stadium and the student parking lot at 700 Bulldog Drive.

Sullivan said the fine arts center is more than a place where theater students can act or the school can host programs. He believes it will allow them "to grow and expand all their arts programs."

FUTURE EVENTS

This was only the first of many future in-house and community events held there, Sullivan said.

Upcoming plans include district Christmas concert and choir performances, and the high school hopes to host a regional band competition there next year, Sullivan said.

The district is also opening the auditorium to use by White Hall community organizations who need a large auditorium or stage.

There will be janitorial and cleaning fees associated with its usage.

"It's something that the community can use, because they supported us when we needed them," Sullivan said, referencing the passage of a 2.9-mill increase approved by the White Hall voters in January 2020.

Already, Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory has booked May 20 and 21 for her 36th annual recital performances.

"I am so excited for the new fine arts building ... It will be a big change from the [Pine Bluff] Convention Center, but it will be a nice change," said Tana Cook, dance studio owner."The auditorium is beautiful," she said.