• Kevin Butler of New Hampshire was one happy, still-married man when a celery stalk sighting and a little luck came together to help him find his wife's wedding rings in a 20-ton trash trailer, wrapped in a napkin he'd inadvertently thrown away.

• Nello Musumeci, Italy's civil protection minister, said the "tragedy of Ischia" should unite political forces to create a plan to counter illegal construction throughout the country after a landslide killed eight people on the resort island.

• Winifred Frick of Bat Conservation International said the northern long-eared bat "is in dire straits, but we never want to give up hope," as the U.S. government declared the mammal endangered, on the brink of extinction because of a fungal disease.

• Kristina Johnson, president of Ohio State University, is stepping down without explanation after less than three years in the $1.2 million-a-year post, about halfway through her contract.

• Vincent Candelora, leader of the Connecticut House, said "you needed to define better what a hero is" after a state program that offered extra pay to essential workers in the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that lawmakers had to provide extra funding and limit who could get the biggest bonuses.

• Katia Denysova, a curator for "In The Eye Of The Hurricane / Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930s," an art exhibit in Spain and then Germany, noted, "This is super-important for us as a way to protect our heritage, that we managed to take the works out of the war zone."

• Tofilau Fa'amanuia Vaaelua, a detective inspector in New Zealand, credited both his own country and South Korea as a 42-year-old woman was extradited to Auckland after being arrested upon the discovery of two long-dead children's bodies in abandoned suitcases.

• Jasiel Corriea, the once-celebrated mayor of Fall River, Mass., who was elected at just 23, saw his extortion and fraud convictions upheld by an appeals court after he extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses in a pay-to-play scheme.

• Txema Santana, a migration adviser, tweeted, "It's not the first time nor will it be the last," when three stowaways were found perched on the rudder of an oil tanker in the Canary Islands after an 11-day, 2,800-mile voyage from Nigeria, their feet dangling just a few inches above the water.