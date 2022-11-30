



City's TA Committee to hold public hearing

The Hot Springs Transportation Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the approval of additional licenses under Paratransit Permit No. 43 held by Modified Mobile, LLC.

To view the full packet, http://www.cityhs.net/TAC_agenda.

Utility work closing portion of Central

The outside southbound lane of Central Avenue, near 3320 Central Ave., will be closed on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 16, for gas line work.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in this area.

Powerline work closing part of Carpenter Dam

The southbound lane of Carpenter Dam Road, between Rockport Lane and Manson Loop, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today and Thursday for power line construction.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in the area.



