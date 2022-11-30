Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Ga. Tech sticks with Key

Georgia Tech named interim coach Brent Key to the full-time position Tuesday after he led the team to a 4-4 finish. Key, 44, was in his fourth season as assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26, two days after the Yellow Jackets lost 27-10 to Central Florida and dropped to 1-3. Georgia Tech's improvement under Key, who played for the Yellow Jackets and graduated in 2001, convinced Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera and Athletic Director J Batt to make Key the full-time coach instead of looking outside the program for the hire. "I am so proud and grateful to be the head coach at my alma mater, Georgia Tech," Key said in a statement released by the school. "Like I've said many times over the past two months, I love this team, and I couldn't be more excited to be their head coach. We will work unbelievably hard to make our fans, alumni and former players very proud of this program." Cabrera said Key's history with Georgia Tech as a student, player and assistant coach was important. "As an alum, he understands and cares deeply about this place and our extraordinary student-athletes," Cabrera said. "He's not only incredibly competitive but will do everything he can to make sure students grow as athletes, professionals and human beings." Georgia Tech reportedly had interest in Tulane Coach Willie Fritz before choosing to promote Key.

Rodgers expects to play

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. "I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM. Rodgers left in the second half against the Eagles because of the rib injury. He already has been playing with a broken right thumb, an injury he sustained on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

Bears DB goes on IR

The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Jackson's injury combined with Jaquan Brisker's concussion and a hamstring injury to Dane Cruikshank left the Bears playing their only two remaining safeties -- DeAndre Houston-Carson and rookie seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed him on IR on Tuesday and signed practice squad defensive back A.J. Thomas to the active roster.

Northwestern assistants fired

Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald is shaking up his staff after the Wildcats' worst season in 33 years, announcing Tuesday that defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil and two other assistant coaches will not return. Defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer also were let go after the Wildcats finished 1-11 for their worst record since the 1989 team went 0-11. The lost 17 of their past 18 games.

BASEBALL

MLBPA extends Clark

The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027. The 50-year-old Clark -- who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with Detroit and Arizona -- helped broker the players' current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season.

Pirates sign Santana

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to a 1-year contract. The deal, announced Tuesday, is worth $6.75 million. The arrival of the 36-year-old gives the young Pirates an experienced hitter who the team hopes will serve as a role model in 2023. The switch-hitting Santana split time between Kansas City and Seattle in 2022, hitting .202 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI. He provided some much-needed pop to Seattle's lineup after arriving in a trade in June, slugging 15 home runs to help the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

MLB sells BAMTech to Disney

Major League Baseball has sold its remaining share of a streaming service technology company to the Walt Disney Co. for $900 million. The sale was disclosed Tuesday in Walt Disney Co.'s annual filing report through the SEC. MLB received the $900 million in exchange for the 15% stake it still had in a company called BAMTech, which originally started as MLB Advanced Media in 2000. The technology helped MLB become a leader in sports streaming in the 2000s. Walt Disney Co. has been buying chunks of BAMTech for the past five years and now owns 100% of the company. The National Hockey League sold its 10% share of BAMTech to Walt Disney Co. for a reported $350 million in 2021.

BASKETBALL

Towns out with injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg. The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be "reassessed in several weeks." Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5% shooting from the field. After playing in all 82 games in his first three seasons in the league, the 27-year-old Towns has missed significant time to injuries and illnesses since then.