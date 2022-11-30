100 years ago

Nov. 30, 1922

HELENA -- Elnea Hester was arrested by Sheriff J. D. Mays here today on a felony charge. Hester and Martha Jane Bradley were married in Helena yesterday afternoon by Justice James R. Turner, who is editor of the Helena Shield. The marriage is alleged to be unlawful, as the contracting parties are first cousins. The complaint upon which Hester was arrested was filed by the girl's father.

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1972

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Supreme Court Wednesday refused to free jailed newsman William Farr, who could spend up to 15 years behind bars for refusing to divulge the sources of a news article. The Court denied motions for a writ of habeas corpus and for bail for the Los Angeles Times reporter who was jailed Monday by Superior Court Judge Charles H. Older. ... Judge Older found Farr guilty of contempt of court for refusing to name the two attorneys who provided information on the Charles Manson cult during the Tate-Labianca murder trial in violation of Judge Older's gag rule. ... Farr's attorney, Mark E. Hurwitz, asked the state Supreme Court to release Farr because Judge Older behaved "in such an arbitrary, capricious and unjudicial manner that one can only be led to conclude that he has not been an impartial trial judge."

25 years ago

Nov. 30, 1997

CASS -- The U.S. Forest Service's plan to allow logging along a stretch of highway known as the "Pig Trail" has drawn appeals from at least two groups and the attention of Arkansas' congressional delegation. Len Bollman, district ranger for the Pleasant Hill District of the Ozark National Forest, said the plan to allow timber harvesting near Arkansas 23 is a "balanced decision based on what we are charged with trying to accomplish out here on the forest." ... Rep. Asa Hutchinson said the public recognizes that managing the public forest includes timber harvesting. "We want to do that in a way that does not interfere with its beauty and its use, and preserving that forest for future generations. I think that can all be done together, that's the mandate of the National Forest Service," he said.

10 years ago

Nov. 30, 2012

BEEBE -- The city of Beebe has sued White County over U.S. census figures the county is using to decide how much state tax money to allocate local fire departments. The lawsuit challenges the formula being used to forward that money to the county's 30 municipal fire departments and rural fire districts. The complaint contends that White County Judge Michael Lincoln had no statutory authority to ask the White County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council to decide last March whether to rely on population figures from the 2000 U.S. Census or the 2010 Census. Lincoln said Monday that he called the March meeting upon the request of a fire chief who wanted to switch from the 2000 Census figures to the 2010 Census figures because that chief's area had grown in population. But the council of mayors voted 7-5 to continue with the 2000 Census figures, Lincoln said.