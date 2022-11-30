Pantry-style meal all about umami





This one-skillet pantry meal is hearty and filling thanks to beans and rice. Canned mushrooms and condensed cream of mushroom soup bring a pleasant earthiness, and you can increase the umami with a couple spoonfuls of Worcestershire sauce, if you have it. Serve it with French's Crispy Fried Onions for a little crunch.

When shopping, opt for the unsalted version of the condensed cream of mushroom soup, if available, so you have more control over sodium levels. Otherwise, you may want to omit or reduce the salt initially added to the recipe.

Mushroom, White Bean and Rice Skillet

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 (13.25-ounce) can mushrooms pieces and stems, drained, rinsed and patted dry

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ¼ cups long-grain white rice, such as basmati, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can white beans, such as cannellini or Great Northern, drained and rinsed, or 1 ½ cups cooked white beans

1 (10.5-ounce) can unsalted condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (optional)

French's Crispy Fried Onions, for serving

Ingredients for Mushroom, White Bean and Rice Skillet (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) In a large skillet with a lid, heat the oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, onion, thyme, salt, pepper and garlic powder and cook, stirring regularly, until the onions begin to soften and turn translucent, 7 to 10 minutes.

Add 2 cups water, the rice, beans, soup and Worcestershire sauce, if using, and bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits that may be stuck to the bottom of the pan. Reduce the heat to low to maintain a simmer, cover and cook, stirring regularly so the bottom of the pan doesn't burn, until the rice is al dente, 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and set aside to steam the rice until soft, about 10 minutes. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, as desired. To serve, spoon into bowls and top with French's Crispy Fried Onions.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 438 calories, 9 g protein, 12 g fat, 72 g carbohydrate (2 g sugar), no cholesterol, 674 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 5



