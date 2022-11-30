Plane crashes near Batesville airport, authorities say

A plane crashed after landing at the Batesville Regional Airport Tuesday night, authorities said on Wednesday.

“A Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport in Batesville,” Steve Kulm, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in an email containing preliminary information to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

There were seven people on the plane, according to Kulm.

The plane had departed from the Waterloo Regional Airport in Waterloo, Iowa, he wrote.

Kulm wrote that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said Wednesday that state troopers were requested by the Batesville Police Department around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to assist with traffic control.

“The role of the Arkansas State Police at Batesville was limited to a short-term traffic control assignment along U.S. Highway 167 which abuts the eastern edge of airport property,” Sadler said.

Sadler said the state police did not have any information about whether or not the crash resulted in any injuries or fatalities.

He said troopers were released from the call before midnight.