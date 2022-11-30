PREP ROUNDUP: Hayes scores 40 to power White Hall past Maumelle

Jai'Chaunn Hayes is taking over the high school basketball limelight in Arkansas.

Hayes chalked up 40 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday, just enough to help White Hall beat host Maumelle 76-70.

Hayes, whose season high is 43 against Southwest Christian Academy, raised his scoring average to 30.7 per game.

He hit three 3-point baskets in Tuesday's victory against the Hornets (4-3), who had knocked off 6A contenders Conway and Searcy earlier this season.

Randy Emerson scored 14 points and Keaton Stone had 11 for White Hall (3-3), which will host Dermott at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lake Hamilton 69, Watson Chapel 57

State 5A semifinalist Lake Hamilton improved to 4-0 Tuesday with a 69-57 win over Watson Chapel in Pearcy.

The Wildcats (3-2) were hoping to string together another winning streak after beating White Hall at home last Tuesday.

Keshun Brown scored 14 points, pulled down 5 rebounds and made 5 assists to lead Watson Chapel, while Armon Leavy scored 12 points and had 4 rebounds and Joseph Dockett totaled 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Watson Chapel will face Conway at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hot Springs Invitational. It will be the first meeting between Conway Coach Marcus Adams and his former team, which he lead to 4A South Region runner-up finishes each of the past two seasons.On Monday, Fordyce beat Dollarway 59-57 in the Redbugs' tournament.

GIRLS

Bauxite 66, Watson Chapel 23

In Bauxite, the Lady Miners (9-1) made 10 3-point baskets on their way to beating the Lady Wildcats (1-6).

Abby Beene made 5 treys and finished with 17 points to lead Bauxite. Kennedy Ballard added 13 points.

Maranda Emerson led Watson Chapel with 7 points.

Watson Chapel will take on Farmington on Thursday in the Hot Springs Invitational.

Dumas 53, Pine Bluff 41 (Mon.)

On Monday, Pine Bluff lost to Dumas 53-41. Ziyaun McKenzie had 12 points for Dumas, while Taniya Jackson (13) and Kaylan Lockett (12) led Pine Bluff.

On Monday, Fordyce beat Dollarway 45-4.