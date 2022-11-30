Rural health group receives national notice

LAKE VILLAGE -- The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership was named Arkansas' 2022 Community Star, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health recently announced.

On the third Thursday of November, the organization leads National Rural Health Day, an annual celebration that honors those serving the vital health needs of nearly 61 million rural Americans.

In conjunction with the celebration, the national organization made a nationwide call for nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities.

The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership is featured in the 2022 edition of the Community Star eBook, which is available on the official health day website, PowerofRural.org, as of Nov. 17.

The eBook showcases the stories of Community Stars from 48 states, exemplifying this year's health day theme of "Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile."

ARHP is thrilled to be recognized as the Arkansas "Community Star" and will continue to drive change and go the extra mile to make a difference in rural Arkansas, said Mellie Bridewell, ARHP president and founder.

For more information about the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership contact Lynn Hawkins, chief officer of membership and partnerships at lynnhawkins@arruralhealth.org or (501) 588-3938.

ARHP is a nonprofit hospital and economic development organization composed of 16 independently owned, rural Arkansas hospitals, two Federally Qualified Health Centers, and three medical schools.

This unique network is the largest healthcare service provider in the area and serves as a hub for economic growth and development across the region.

ARHP aims to support and improve existing healthcare infrastructure, while strengthening healthcare delivery across rural Arkansas.