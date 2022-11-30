SMU outshoots, outsteals UAPB in Lady Lions’ 74-45 loss

Four Southern Methodist University players scored in double figures, and the Mustangs raced to a 74-45 win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in women's basketball at Dallas on Tuesday.

SMU (5-2) struggled to shoot well from the floor (23 of 58, 39.7%), but made 6 of 14 3-point baskets and 22 of 24 free throws. The Mustangs had a strong defensive outing with 9 steals (3 by Tamia Jones) and outrebounded UAPB 47-34, getting 8 rebounds each by Savannah Wilkinson and Jessica Peterson.

Jasmine Smith scored 19 points in just 26 minutes to lead the Mustangs. Jones added 13 points, while Wilkinson and Peterson each added 10 points.

Coriah Beck was the only double-digit scorer for UAPB (1-5) with 10 points. She also had 5 rebounds, tied for the team lead with Shayla Bouie and Jelissa Reese.

Raziya Potter added 8 points and 3 assists for the Lady Lions, who have lost 3 straight.

SMU, which led 46-22 at halftime, suppressed UAPB to 15-of-56 field-goal shooting (26.8%), including 2 of 14 from the arc. UAPB made only 13 of 24 free throws (54.2).

Next for UAPB is a weekend trip to Berkeley, Calif., for the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational. UAPB will take on host University of California at 1 p.m. Central (11 a.m. Pacific) Saturday and North Carolina's Gardner-Webb University on Sunday.