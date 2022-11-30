State police arrest 3 after ramming vehicle in car chase

HOT SPRINGS -- Three people were arrested after an Arkansas State Police trooper rammed a fleeing vehicle on East Grand Avenue near Westinghouse Terrace on Tuesday afternoon.

Hot Springs police Lt. Larry Patrick said the chase started after a Hot Springs officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Candlewood Suites on Central Avenue.

"We started the initial stop for fictitious tags, and they were expired," he said. "We tried to get them to pull over. The guy fled, got up to right around 100 mph about Carpenter Dam [Road]. We called it at that point because of speeds, and we've got [Lakeside] school. We don't know if he's gonna get off that exit by the school or go straight."

The state police were called in to assist and located the vehicle traveling west on East Grand Avenue.

"The car turned and was going the wrong way," state police Lt. Scott Joe said. "He was going westbound in the eastbound lanes."

He said Robbins rammed the vehicle using a Precision Immobilization Technique. The trooper also used his stun gun after one of the vehicle's three occupants got out and started to run, police said.

One of the occupants was transported to a hospital for reasons unrelated to the crash.