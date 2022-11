1. "Wheel of --------"

2. "Let's Make a --------"

3. "Deal or No --------"

4. "25 Words or --------"

5. "The Price Is ------"

6. "You Bet Your --------"

7. "The Joker's --------"

8. "The $100,000 --------"

9. "Family --------"

ANSWERS:

1. "Wheel of Fortune"

2. "Let's Make a Deal"

3. "Deal or No Deal"

4. "25 Words or Less"

5. "The Price Is Right"

6. "You Bet Your Life"

7. "The Joker's Wild"

8. "The $100,000 Pyramid"

9. "Family Feud"