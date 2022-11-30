Time restrictions ongoing for Smith

FAYETTEVILLE -- Before Ricky Council took over in the final minutes to lead the University of Arkansas men's basketball team to a 74-61 victory over Troy on Monday night, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said he considered putting Nick Smith back into the game.

Smith, the Razorbacks' prized freshman guard from North Little Rock, played six scoreless minutes off the bench in the first half.

It was the college debut for Smith, a preseason first-team All-SEC pick by the media and coaches, after he missed the first six games recovering from a right knee injury.

"I thought about it probably four or five times, about putting Nick back in," Musselman said. "Maybe more than four or five times.

"And I just thought it was completely unfair once we got past the 12-minute mark. I'm not going to do that to a player when it was a one-point game and he had sat for that long.

"I just did not think it was fair to any player."

When Musselman was an NBA coach with the Golden State Warriors, one of his players was All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas.

"If Gilbert Arenas was sitting there, I wouldn't have [put him in the game]," Musselman said, in reference to if an NBA star was coming off an injury.

Smith, projected to be a high first-round NBA Draft pick, began drawing applause from the Walton Arena crowd Monday night as soon as he got up from his seat on the the bench, took off his warmups and went to the scorer's table to check into the game early in the first half.

After Council, a junior guard who scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, hit two free throws at the 14:08 mark of the first half to tie the score 8-8, Smith came onto the court with Kamani Johnson to loud cheers.

"Nick is really anxious to play, and we're really anxious to have him play," Musselman said. "I knew the first game -- it could be an NBA All-Star -- it's not an easy situation for a player.

"You're talking about both teams being six, seven games in [to the season], while a player has been slowly progressing. And then the crowd gives him somewhat of a standing ovation or whatever because they're excited for him.

"It's not an easy situation for a young man to be in. But I have all the confidence in the world that through these next practices and these next couple games, the schedule lines up good [for Smith] that we have two more home games coming up."

Arkansas (6-1) next plays against San Jose State (6-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Walton Arena.

The No. 11 Razorbacks then play North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6 at home before taking on Oklahoma in Tulsa on Dec. 10.

"Nick probably could have waited, quite frankly, to put on the uniform until Saturday," Musselman said. "But he wants to be a great teammate and he wants to contribute, so now game one's out of the way, which I think is a good thing.

"Because I anticipated that it's not easy for a player to jump in like that, especially when -- let's face it -- we just got back from playing three games in three days in Maui.

"We're not going to go live [in practice] between now and a Monday game. So what Nick did, it's really, really hard. Really hard."

Smith, who missed both of his shot attempts and had one rebound against Troy, understandably looked rusty. He came out with 8:04 left in the first half and didn't play again.

It was Smith's first time on the court against another team since an exhibition game at Texas when the Longhorns beat the Razorbacks 90-60 on Oct. 29.

"Really happy that Nick got in the game," Musselman said. "He was on a minutes restriction. Now he's going to have these days to practice -- which I think will really help him -- between games."

During Smith's absence, Council (20.1 points per game), freshman guard Anthony Black (14.1) and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile (11.9) have become the Razorbacks' top scorers.

Black and senior center Makhi Mitchell each scored 14 points against Troy.

"I really appreciate how the crowd got up for him," Council said of the cheering for Smith. "That was really special. So he's going to be fine for sure."

Smith was a vocal cheerleader for his teammates while sitting out of previous games.

"Oh, it was definitely good to have him back," Mitchell said. "Obviously, another scorer. Another playmaker on the ball.

"He was just getting in his groove, trying to. He'll get it."

Musselman was asked how he'll work Smith back into the lineup as his playing time increases.

"When you've coached a long time, I've been in this situation a lot," Musselman said. "A player is on a minutes restriction. A really good player.

"The team has played pretty well, and then there are all these dynamics you're trying to work in. And then you also want the player to be healthy.

"I think the biggest thing I kept thinking about is he's going to have four days of practice leading up to the next game."